AirVenture Is Upon Us

Last month I celebrated a decade of dedicating my life to general aviation. Although it’s crazy to think about how quickly the last 10 years have flown by, the anniversary coincides pretty closely with one event that no pilot can forget—EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

Although a lot has changed since that summer back in 2015, one thing has stayed the same—that last full week at the end of July.

Over the course of eight, almost consecutive AirVentures (only missing one due to the cancellation of the show in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic), my Oshkosh memories span far and wide. From being 16 and sneaking out of our designated youth program camping area in Camp Scholler to see what all the hubbub was about at the beer tent, to flying in the airshow in a B-25 (and years later experiencing the sound barrier break in that very same cockpit) to flying into the event in a variety of airplanes, my AirVenture experiences are some of my most treasured life memories.

Whether it’s your first show or your 40th, there is always something to look forward to at the world’s largest aviation celebration. This year, notable guests at the event (July 21-27) include the Air Legends Foundation’s Lockheed Constellation C-121A, the Air Force’s U-2 Dragon Lady, and the reunion of the only two flying B-29 Superfortresses in the world, Doc and FIFI.

Although the excitement of airplanes such as these might get the best of us, it’s important to keep a few tips and tricks in mind for ultimate AirVenture success.

Let’s start with the basics. Proper footwear is essential. If you bought new walking shoes ahead of the event, now is the time to break them in. Plan on those new shoes getting dirty and dusty as you average 10,000 steps a day. Even at that rate, you still won’t see it all. From the North 40 to the South 40, warbirds to vintage, Boeing Plaza to the Fly Market, and everything in between, you’re sure to see all the best that general aviation has to offer.

Along those lines, hydration and proper nutrition are non-negotiable. Water and nutritious snacks are the ultimate Oshkosh companions. If you don’t take care of your body throughout the show, expect a rough go.

I cannot emphasize this enough, but please remember sunscreen. Although you might think you can’t get burnt in the northern lands of Wisconsin, think again. Invest in a high quality, high SPF sunscreen that you won’t mind reapplying throughout the day, and use the shade of high wings to your advantage.

It’s not sexy, but everyone needs an insider’s scoop on the restroom situation.

In my almost 10-year AirVenture history, I have managed to almost entirely avoid the portable toilets. Throughout the grounds you’ll notice small restroom trailers sprinkled in a few tucked away locations. As long as they aren’t surrounded by a fence or marked with a private sign, those are fair game. Aside from the restroom trailers, your best bet is the traditional permanent facilities located in the exhibit hangars.

If you’re in the mood to do a little airplane shopping at the show, walk down any one of the hundreds of rows of parked aircraft and you’re bound to see airplanes with for sale signs on the propellers. AirVenture might be the best place to consider all of your aircraft purchasing options, as the rare opportunity exists to compare aircraft side by side, talk with owners, and even try them on for size.

Although an airplane purchase might not be in the cards for many of us, don’t worry. There’s plenty of things to spend money on. Whether you find a gently used headset listed on one of the many bulletin boards, or you finally decide to pull the trigger on upgraded avionics, this airshow will tempt even the tightest of tightwads. Have a budget in mind, and stick to it.

If you’re staying in any one of the campgrounds on site, I highly recommend bringing a bike, Onewheel, golf cart, or anything with wheels (and a padlock) to cut down on walking from the campground to the main gates and vice versa. Although any form of transportation goes in and around the campgrounds, no vehicle (without proper credentials) is allowed past the entry points.

For more tips and tricks from a seasoned Oshkosh attendee, make sure to check out Jeremy King’s Words Aloft column in this issue of Plane & Pilot.

Fly safe, and I’ll see y’all at the show.