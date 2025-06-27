CubCrafters Makes Key Super Cub Weight Increase STC Public

CubCrafters announced Tuesday that their FAA-certified Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for the Piper PA-18 Super Cub is now available to the public.

Originally obtained in 2007 and updated in 2012, the STC significantly increases the eligible gross weight of the Super Cub from 1,750 lbs. to 2,300 lbs. Until now, CubCrafters primarily limited the use of the STC to in-house modifications.

In order to achieve this 30 percent gross weight boost, CubCrafters secured FAA approval to combine six key modifications into one STC. Those modifications include an upgraded airframe, new wings and landing gear assemblies, a 180 HP engine, with a stronger engine mount, and specialized aerodynamic devices like tail strakes and vortex generators.

These upgrades will be particularly welcomed by owners of float-equipped Super Cubs. The new legal weight limit makes carrying two people, fuel, and bags a comfortable prospect – something that was often unrealistic previously.

“This STC was a critical part of our internal certification program for the Top Cub almost two decades ago,” said Brad Damm, CubCrafters Vice President. “Given the increasing demand for performance enhancements in legacy Super Cubs, we believe the time is right to make this valuable capability more easily available to qualified aircraft owners, operators, and shops.”

Introduced in 1949 by Piper Aircraft, the PA-18 Super Cub quickly became a workhorse in backcountry flying, where it often remains king today. After officially ceasing production in 1994, many companies and organizations have dedicated their time to continuously improving the original design, solidifying the aircraft’s legendary status.

Founded in 1980, CubCrafters was born out of founder Jim Richmond’s similar passion to rebuild and strengthen Super Cubs. While the company has evolved into a highly successful aircraft designer and manufacturer in its own right, the public release of the Super Cub STC continues the company’s legacy of desired improvement to this classic aircraft.

“Our mission has always been to blend innovation with heritage,” added Patrick Horgan, CubCrafters President and CEO. “We’re committed to giving classic aircraft like the Super Cub new life by applying modern engineering solutions that significantly enhance performance, safety, and mission capability.”

For interested parties, CubCrafters is offering the completion of these modifications to be completed through their own factory services department in Yakima, WA. Additionally, the STC, along with the upgraded parts and assemblies, will be made available for use by third-party restorers.

CubCrafters will showcase a fully-modified, amphibious PA-18 at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, WI, from July 21–27.