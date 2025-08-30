Oshkosh Charmer: Spirit SE-1

Question: Who knew? Answer: Almost no one.

When not one but four of these handsome, shiny aircraft flew into EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025 from Colorado, lots of attendees were instantly charmed. Then they discovered the price.

[Courtesy: Spirit Engineering]

By the show’s end, Spirit had proven to be a full-fledged crowd-pleaser. I was one of those enthusiasts and I have covered the affordable aviation segment for many years.

An article will appear in the print version of Plane & Pilot magazine in November, but here are two things to further stimulate your interest: technical specifications and a video recorded with two Spirit engineers at the big summer celebration of flight. Enjoy!

Oh, that price? How about this in 2025…? Only $69,500 ready-to-fly. More than 20 examples are well along in production and will be ready by fall 2025. I urge interested persons to act fast as these might get snapped up.

For more info can be found here.

Technical Specifications

Spirit SE-1



(All information provided by the manufacturer, Spirit Engineering)

Gross Weight — 740 pounds

Empty Weight — 440 pounds

Useful Load — 300 pounds

Payload (with full fuel) — 252 pounds

Wingspan — 23 feet, 7 inches

Length — 18 feet

Height — 6 feet, 8 inches

Max Pilot Weight — 275 pounds

Cabin Width — 25 inches

Baggage Space — about 3 cubic feet, max 20 pounds

Cruise Speeds at 75% power — 100 mph (87 knots)

Max speed: 112 mph (97 knots)

Takeoff Roll — 500 feet at 740 pounds; sea level, standard day

Landing Roll — 800 feet

Climb Rate — 750 feet per minute

Engine — Spirit V2; air-cooled V-twin cylinders, direct drive prop

Engine Displacement — 79 cubic inches

Engine Weight — 100 pounds

Power Output — 42 horsepower at 3,000 rpm

Fuel Capacity — 8 gallons, 48 pounds

Fuel Burn — 1.8 to 2.2 gallons per hour

Range — about 400 miles (no reserve)

A few more images for those truly interested