Oshkosh Charmer: Spirit SE-1

Affordable airplane was an instant hit at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025.

Dan Johnson
[Courtesy: Spirit Engineering]
[Courtesy: Spirit Engineering]
Key Takeaways:

  • Four Spirit SE-1 aircraft, priced at $69,500 ready-to-fly, were showcased at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025, generating significant interest.
  • Over 20 Spirit SE-1s are in production and expected to be ready by fall 2025; potential buyers are urged to act quickly.
  • The Spirit SE-1 has a lightweight design (740 lbs gross weight) with a 42 hp engine, offering a cruise speed of 100 mph and a range of approximately 400 miles.
  • Technical specifications and a video featuring Spirit engineers are available online.
Question: Who knew? Answer: Almost no one.

When not one but four of these handsome, shiny aircraft flew into EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025 from Colorado, lots of attendees were instantly charmed. Then they discovered the price.

[Courtesy: Spirit Engineering]

By the show’s end, Spirit had proven to be a full-fledged crowd-pleaser. I was one of those enthusiasts and I have covered the affordable aviation segment for many years.

An article will appear in the print version of Plane & Pilot magazine in November, but here are two things to further stimulate your interest: technical specifications and a video recorded with two Spirit engineers at the big summer celebration of flight. Enjoy!

Oh, that price? How about this in 2025…? Only $69,500 ready-to-fly. More than 20 examples are well along in production and will be ready by fall 2025. I urge interested persons to act fast as these might get snapped up.

For more info can be found here.

Technical Specifications

Spirit SE-1

(All information provided by the manufacturer, Spirit Engineering)
Gross Weight — 740 pounds
Empty Weight — 440 pounds
Useful Load — 300 pounds
Payload (with full fuel) — 252 pounds
Wingspan — 23 feet, 7 inches
Length — 18 feet
Height — 6 feet, 8 inches
Max Pilot Weight — 275 pounds
Cabin Width — 25 inches
Baggage Space — about 3 cubic feet, max 20 pounds
Cruise Speeds at 75% power — 100 mph (87 knots)
Max speed: 112 mph (97 knots)
Takeoff Roll — 500 feet at 740 pounds; sea level, standard day
Landing Roll — 800 feet
Climb Rate — 750 feet per minute
Engine — Spirit V2; air-cooled V-twin cylinders, direct drive prop
Engine Displacement — 79 cubic inches
Engine Weight — 100 pounds
Power Output — 42 horsepower at 3,000 rpm
Fuel Capacity — 8 gallons, 48 pounds
Fuel Burn — 1.8 to 2.2 gallons per hour
Range — about 400 miles (no reserve)

A few more images for those truly interested

Nineteen of Spirit’s team stand on a Spirit wing in a test jig. [Courtesy: Spirit Engineering]

Dan Johnson

A 6,000-hour Commercial, Instrument, Multiengine Pilot and former Certified Flight Instructor, Dan’s focus today is on Light-Sport Aircraft, ultralight aircraft, and kit-built aircraft that Sport Pilots may fly. He has flown and evaluated more than 400 different aircraft models and has created articles or videos about all of them.
