The word is out and the word is good. FAA has released their highly-anticipated modernization rule called MOSAIC. A huge crowd at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025 heard from Washington D.C., Oshkosh city, and EAA leadership as the aviation agency launched its new rule.

What do industry leaders think of MOSAIC? To gather opinions from several top suppliers of Light-Sport Aircraft and now soon-to-be MOSAIC LSA or mLSA, I dashed around Oshkosh shortly after the announcement to collect their thoughts.

Have a look in the video below. Each man speaks only for a minute or so and you’ll quickly get the common thread between them… they’re excited by the possibilities.

This nicely mirrors what individual pilots seek as well, except producers and vendors want to sell new aircraft where many pilots are keen to use MOSAIC to allow flying in a legacy GA airplanes while only needing a driver’s license rather than an aviation medical.

Look for my upcoming article with more detail, distilled from the 700-plus pages of MOSAIC to bite-sized info that most will appreciate. Until that hits the presses, here’s a summary of how FAA sees the new rule:

MOSAIC represents a major philosophical shift for the FAA.

A transition from prescriptive (that is specified weight, speed, gear type) to performance- and training-based regulations provides greater flexibility. Expanding the use of industry standards allows greater and faster innovation in aircraft design.

Access will increase for sport pilot certificate users thanks to reliance on training and instructor endorsement rather than conventional check rides with designees.

Now, I hope you’ll enjoy this video…