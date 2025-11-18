Best of Show at Oshkosh

Without reservation, the most interesting aircraft I found among the thousands at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025 in July was Spirit SE-1 from Spirit Engineering.

Other writers and videographers were also intrigued by Spirit in all its bright and shiny glory. That’s great. I’m glad the Colorado company received plenty of well-deserved coverage.

However, I have followed the affordable aviation segment longer and more thoroughly than anyone, and I’m telling you the story of Spirit is impressive.

Here’s the essence of that tale:

• Spirit SE-1 was 10 years in the making…almost no one knew.

• Spirit’s first showing was with four aircraft, not simply a mock-up.

• All flew in from Colorado—its own sort of logistical achievement.

• The company makes both the air- frame and engine.

• It features a single-seat design. Readers who know me are aware I prefer single-seaters over all others for the pure enjoyment of flight.

• It boasts a quick-folding wing design.

• Oh, and it’s affordable by almost any measure: $69,500 and ready to fly.

That might be enough to stimulate your interest, but here’s more.

At first, I thought, “Is this an UltraCruiser? No, that’s not right.” It’s shiny and handsome like an UltraCruiser, and Spirit is also a single-seater. Yet this was quite a bit different, a new and original design, fully thought out.

[Credit: Dan Johnson]

Spirit SE-1 charmed many pilots at Oshkosh, and I was most definitely one of them.

Based west of Denver in Grand Junction, Colorado, Spirit Engineering has done something very unusual in aviation that I’ve rarely seen. It developed quietly and thoroughly.

Spirit’s team did not show up with a bare-bones fuselage and artwork showing how the plane might eventually look. Nope. It completed and flew four examples to the big airshow. It has been testing it for years.

Spirit tips the scales at 740 pounds gross. Full fuel is a mere 8 gallons, but that’s good for four hours without reserve since the in-house V2 engine burns just 2 gallons an hour.

“It gets better mileage than a Prius,” said Spirit engineer Josiah Vanderbilt. With a full fuel tank, Spirit can carry 252 pounds of payload, good enough for most full-size Americans plus 20 pounds of gear stowed in about 3 cubic feet of cargo space.

Its slender, bright wings have been properly load tested, and one image shows a gang of 19 Spirit workers standing on a test wing.

Spirit’s cockpit has a wonderful vintage aircraft look, using a few gauges flanking an iPad that can provide navigation and more. Wood lines the footwell, and the interior is uniquely minimalist…and shiny.

As if an original, fully-developed airframe wasn’t enough, Spirit Engineering, led by founder and owner Steve Wood, also created its own powerplant.

Named Spirit V2, this four-stroke, 100-pound, air-cooled V-twin pro- duces 42 hp at 3,000 rpm. You can run it using 91-octane auto gas or 100LL, or mix either in the tank without problems, engineers confirmed. The V2 uses a dry sump oil system and electronic ignition. After quickly removing the cowling, wide-open access makes it mechanic friendly.

At 75 percent throttle, Spirit flies 100 mph (87 knots) for 400 miles with no reserve.

Spirit SE-1 will be sold ready to fly with a starting price of $69,500, which includes a comm radio. A transponder with ADS-B Out, landing, taxi, navigation and strobe lights, and an attitude and heading reference system with artificial horizon and turn and bank indicator will be offered as optional equipment. Deliveries are expected to begin in fall 2025.

When the flying day is over, one person can fold the wings in literally two minutes or less, needing only minimal space in a hangar. Or you could store it in a normal garage stall.

Spirit’s team flew four finished aircraft to the Oshkosh show, but it also has 21 more well underway ready for delivery later in the year. You’ll have to allow enough time and find good VFR weather, but you can fly it home. No building is needed.

Spirit SE-1 has garnered lots of attention as one of the most refreshing new aircraft introductions of 2025. If you’re interested, I wouldn’t wait too long. They were taking orders in Wisconsin.