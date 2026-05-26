Have You Tuned Into the Plane + Pilot Podcast Yet?

If there’s one thing I continue to learn through my conversations on the Plane + Pilot Podcast, it’s that aviation is full of people who quietly dedicate their lives to making this community safer, smarter, and more connected. This upcoming week’s episode with Ken Wittekiend is a perfect example of that.

Wittekiend is a professional aviation educator, former DPE, nine-time Master CFI, FAASTeam representative, and founder of ProMark Aviation Services in Burnet, Texas. Over the years, he has instructed thousands of pilots, conducted more than 2,500 check rides, and built a reputation as one of the most respected teachers in aviation.

But what I love most about him is that you’d never know it. Wittekiend carries all of that experience with an incredible amount of humility.

Over the course of two months, I slowly began peeling back the layers of his life experience as he coached me through the ground portion of my instrument rating. It didn’t take long for me to realize just how remarkable the company I was keeping, and quite honestly, I’m not sure I would have made it through that journey in one piece without his guidance.

Instead of teaching me to simply memorize information long enough to pass a test, he helped me understand the material at a foundational level, which resulted in an easy, breezy oral portion of my IFR check ride.

Whether Wittikiend is teaching advanced IFR concepts, floatplane operations, or backcountry flying, or helping nervous students prepare for a check ride, the common thread is always the same: He genuinely loves helping people become better aviators.

In addition to his passion for flight instructing and mentoring, we also spent time discussing one of the more difficult chapters in his career—his removal as a DPE. Rather than becoming bitter, Wittikiend approached the situation with professionalism and continued to focus on the mission that has always mattered most to him—teaching pilots and improving general aviation safety.

In an industry that can sometimes get wrapped up in ego, he represents the kind of steady leadership and humility aviation desperately needs.

If you haven’t tuned into the Plane + Pilot Podcast yet, the episode with Wittekiend is a great place to start. You’ll just have to wait until Wednesday to hear it.

In the meantime, make sure to check out our latest episode with bush pilot and Valdez STOL champion Denny Serie for all things Alaska aviation and adventure.

Listen now on Spotify.