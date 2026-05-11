Pleasance’s Commitment: Supporting GA and AOPA’s Future

This past week, I had the pleasure of attending two separate events in Alaska as part of gathering content for the September/October issue of Plane + Pilot magazine that will focus on all things general aviation adventure across The Last Frontier.

While I was sharing my escapades across various social media platforms, I received a Facebook message from Darren Pleasance, the former Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association president and CEO. Pleasance reached out to see if we might be able to join forces for the 11-hour round trip drive to Valdez for the STOL competition and fly-in rather than making the long trek separately in our own rental cars.

As luck would have it, the timing worked out perfectly, giving me the opportunity to spend the road trip and several days in Alaska with Pleasance and getting to know him both professionally and personally.

After spending that time together, I can wholeheartedly say I’m excited to support Pleasance, his next chapter, and the positive impact he continues to have on GA.

Levi Noguess, Cayla McLeod, and Darren Pleasance smile for the camera at the Valdez STOL competition. [Credit: Levi Noguess]

If you’d like to learn more about Pleasance, his background, and his future plans, be sure to check out the 32-minute Plane + Pilot Podcast interview I conducted with him in Valdez just a few days ago.

He was also kind enough to share an exclusive letter addressed to GA—particularly AOPA members—expressing his ongoing support for the organization, its board, and the importance of continuing to enact positive change within general aviation and the organization.

Pleasance’s letter reads as follows:

“As most AOPA members know, the AOPA annual meeting is Tuesday, May 12. I anticipate attendance will be much stronger than in the past, which is great.

As I’ve said in prior posts, I’ve been a member of AOPA for nearly 40 years, and I believe as strongly as ever that the organization’s mission remains critical to ensuring the strength and future of general aviation. What AOPA does remains as important today as it’s ever been.

I feel privileged to have served as CEO and to have worked alongside so many passionate, committed people who share my love of aviation. I’m proud of what we accomplished together and I’m grateful for the relationships built along the way.

As I shared in my recent video, I am not intending to return to AOPA in any role. However, I remain deeply committed to the broader aviation community and look forward to continuing to support it in meaningful ways for years to come

AOPA has a new chairman, Luke Wippler, whom I respect immensely. I believe he keeps AOPA’s long term interests at the forefront of his mind as he works with his fellow board members and AOPA staff to guide the organization forward. The two newest board nominees, Peter Burwell and Ryan Samples, are also very thoughtful, passionate, engaged aviators. Yes, they fly turbine stuff, but they’re also as passionate about, and active in, grassroots flying as I and most AOPA members are. I believe they’ll be great for AOPA.

The mission of AOPA is bigger than any one individual. AOPA’s success depends on a shared commitment to its mission and strong alignment among the board, the staff, the donors, and the members. I encourage members to stay engaged and to support and shape the changes that are being proposed so that AOPA enters this next chapter in its journey stronger than ever.

I believe that more changes are needed than have currently been proposed, but I also know that this is a journey and not all changes can occur simultaneously. I’m confident there will be more to come. I’ve spoken to Luke several times over the past weeks, and I have confidence he will listen to member input and work hard on our behalf to drive the changes members expect. I’ll continue to support AOPA and help Luke and the team in any way I can. I hope all of you will too…”

Pleasance and his son, Chris, smile in front of their RV-6. [Credit: Darren Pleasance]

More information on Tuesday’s AOPA annual meeting can be found here.