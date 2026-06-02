Zenith Aircraft Announces Dates for  ‘Fly In to Summer’

Zenith Aircraft has announced it will host its annual “Fly In to Summer” event at Mexico Memorial Airport (KMYJ) in Missouri, home to the company’s manufacturing facility, on June 20.

Set to run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. EDT, the event will include demonstrator airplanes on the ramp for viewing during the day and self-guided tours available throughout the factory. In addition to providing customers and experimental enthusiasts a chance to visit where their kits are produced, Zenith recently completed a new 12,000-square-foot expansion of its factory that will be on display at the event.

Zenith said the fly-in is meant to be an informal open house, serving as a counterpart to the company’s flagship Zenith Homecoming & Open Hangar Days on September 18-19. This year will mark the 35th anniversary of the full, two-day gathering, which features educational seminars, hands-on workshops, a banquet dinner, and more.

From builds designed for short takeoff and landing (STOL) operations, like the STOL CH 701 and STOL CH 750, to the high-wing Zenith CH 750 Cruzer, the ever-popular kit manufacturer, offers a variety of aircraft kits and avenues for aircraft completion, aimed at serving each niche of general aviation. Most builders complete their aircraft in 400-500 hours, the company said.

Each month, Zenith provides hands-on workshops at its factory to educate and assist potential builders in constructing their own airplane.