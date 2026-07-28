Oshkosh Delivers Again

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, known as the “World’s Greatest Aviation Celebration,” wrapped up another unforgettable year by setting an all-time attendance record, with approximately 734,000 aviation enthusiasts making the pilgrimage to Wittman Regional Airport (KOSH) in Wisconsin. That surpasses last year’s record of 704,000 attendees and further cements AirVenture’s place as the largest gathering of aviators anywhere in the world.

This year’s event was especially meaningful as it coincided with the celebration of America’s 250th birthday in July, creating countless memorable moments throughout the week.

“So many highlights and memories emerged from the grounds over the seven days that made this year at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh unforgettable,” said Experimental Aircraft Association CEO and Chairman Jack Pelton.

More than 10,000 aircraft arrived in Oshkosh and surrounding airports, while KOSH alone handled 15,527 aircraft operations during the event, an average of more than 100 takeoffs and landings every hour the airport was open. Visitors from 98 countries traveled to Wisconsin, and the grounds showcased 2,851 aircraft, including vintage airplanes, homebuilts, warbirds, seaplanes, ultralights, rotorcraft, aerobatic aircraft, and even a handful of hot-air balloons.

On the ground, more than 1,021 exhibitors filled the display areas, another event record, while attendees had access to over 1,600 forums, workshops, and presentations across 65 venues. Behind the scenes, approximately 6,000 volunteers donated nearly 300,000 hours to make the event possible, a reminder that AirVenture remains powered by the passion of the aviation community.

The EAA Aviation Foundation’s annual fundraising event, The Gathering, also reached new heights, raising a record $2.85 million to support aviation education and inspire future generations of pilots.

The Firecrown Media and Plane + Pilot teams had an incredible week on the grounds. Between filming new aircraft, interviewing industry leaders, reconnecting with longtime friends, meeting readers, and exploring everything new across the show, there was never a dull moment.

AirVenture always serves as a reminder of why general aviation is such a special community, and it was a privilege to experience another unforgettable week alongside so many passionate pilots and aviation enthusiasts.

While this year’s record-setting event is officially in the books, planning for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2027 (July 26-August 1) will begin soon. The next show will coincide with the 100th anniversary of Charles Lindbergh’s historic solo transatlantic flight, giving organizers yet another milestone to celebrate.

See y’all next year at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2027!