Monache Meadows Airstrip Reopens After Decades

Fresh off the heels of an Recreational Aviation Foundation’s announcement less than a month ago that Taylor Flat Airstrip (TF9) in Daggett County, Utah, had been restored and officially reopened for recreational use after 30 years of closure, the organization continued its momentum.

The RAF on Wednesday revealed Monache Meadows Airstrip (L80), nestled just south of California’s Mount Whitney in the High Sierra mountain range, has undergone similar work and is officially reopened for use after decades of dormancy.

The restoration effort was led by RAF California liaisons Katerina Barilov and Rick Lach who, in addition to years of communications with district rangers and government officials, organized numerous work parties at the remote strip, where altogether 20 volunteers made the rigorous trek up the mountain to assist in the project.

“It’s hard to describe the emotions associated with this effort,” Barilov said in a news release. “We appreciate everyone’s help. The strip ended up nearly 2,400 feet in length, is very flat, and is covered with grass. Frankly, it looks like one of the best grass airstrips I have ever landed on.”

With the airstrip sitting at an elevation of 7,874 feet above sea level, the surrounding area is a popular destination for camping, hiking, and fishing. Previously, it was only accessible seasonally and with the help of high-clearance four-wheel-drive vehicles to navigate the rugged terrain.

Throughout the 1930s and up until the ’70s the airstrip was a thriving spot for pilots exploring the southern Sierra Nevada. Subsequent closures to nearby Templeton and Tunnel Meadows airstrips led many pilots to believe Monache Meadows had also closed. Actions from the U.S. Forest Service, citing the Wilderness Act, unofficially marked the closure of the airstrip.

While adventuring in the High Sierras in the 1980s, Lach discovered the then-neglected airstrip. Upon becoming an RAF liaison in 2011, he engaged the Forest Service on conversations pertaining to the airstrip’s reopening. In 2024, after 15 years of persistence, officials agreed to allocate some funds as well as a special-use permit to represent a clear shift in the restoration efforts.

“After years of patience and persistence, I am glad to announce that we have restored Monache Meadows back to safe operation to be enjoyed by pilots once again,” said Lach.

Monache Meadows Airstrip at night. [Credit: Recreational Aviation Foundation]

The airstrip’s reopening is part of the RAF’s “Expanding the Map” initiative where the organization plans to announce the opening and reopening of at least 15 airstrips across the country this year. Monache Meadows is the third airstrip that has been opened under the initiative.

As the calendar year passes the halfway point, the RAF has been hard at work, rapidly announcing its first three reopenings under the initative—including Walker Ridge Airstrip and Taylor Flats—in the last six weeks. All have been restoration projects on abandoned strips.