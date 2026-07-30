Visiting the Historic Home of Piper Aircraft In Vero Beach

For generations of pilots, Vero Beach has been more than just a dot on Florida’s coastline. It has been a place where aviation history is built, flown, and experienced firsthand.

While most visitors are drawn to the city’s sunshine, pristine beaches, and laid-back coastal charm, pilots know Vero Beach for a different reason. Just steps from Vero Beach Regional Airport (KVRB) stands Piper Aircraft, one of the world’s most storied manufacturers and a cornerstone of American general aviation for more than 85 years.

Since 1959, Piper has built tens of thousands of aircraft in Vero Beach, launching pilots on their first solos in iconic trainers such as the Archer, carrying families on unforgettable adventures across the country in Seminoles or Cherokees, and helping pilots build professional careers in modern airplanes, including the M700 Fury.

Here, aviation is more than an industry. It is a defining part of the city’s identity. Vero Beach is a destination where pilots can experience both the beauty of Florida’s Treasure Coast and the enduring legacy of one of the aviation industry’s most recognizable names.

During a visit to the Piper Aircraft factory, Plane + Pilot had the opportunity to speak with Dan Lewis, the company’s associate director of global sales and product marketing. Lewis serves many roles at Piper, but he credits much of his success to his background in aviation and experience as a pilot.

Lewis believes that firsthand perspective gives a deeper understanding of the aircraft Piper produces, allowing him to identify opportunities for improvement and better appreciate the needs of the pilots who fly them.

When asked how being a pilot has helped him in his role at Piper, Lewis didn’t hesitate.

“Oh, absolutely,” he said. “You have to know how the airplane works in order to be able to go and improve it.”

That practical experience, according to Lewis, allows him to connect naturally with customers, speak their language, and understand their experiences.

For Lewis, being a pilot is more than a credential. It’s a valuable tool that helps bridge the gap between the factory floor and flight line.

[Credit: Piper Aircraft] [Credit: Piper Aircraft] [Credit: Piper Aircraft] [Credit: Piper Aircraft]

As the largest manufacturing employer in Indian River County, Piper boasts more than 1,500 workers, many of whom have dedicated decades of their careers to the company. During a tour of the facilities, it became clear that this level of loyalty is no accident.

Community involvement is deeply ingrained in Piper’s culture, in its “family first” philosophy, which is more than just a slogan displayed outside its headquarters. The company said it represents a guiding principle that shapes how Piper approaches both its workforce and the community it calls home.

When asked how Piper honors its longstanding heritage in Vero Beach, Lewis pointed out two things—the community and the employees.

“Employees are family. That’s our motto,” he said. “We are heavily involved with our owners’ organizations. We try to get involved as much as we can. We’re always presenting at international and regional events. We get heavily involved in the Piper community.”

That commitment is reflected in employee-focused initiatives and community outreach efforts alike.

From sponsoring local events, fundraisers, and 5K races to supporting airshows featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, Piper actively invests in the people and organizations that help make Vero Beach unique. The result, according to officials, is a company that has become engrained into the community, fostering a culture where employees feel valued, families are supported, and aviation continues to thrive across generations.

Lewis had no difficulty answering this question: If he could fly only one Piper airplane for the rest of his life, which would it be?

“I’m a get-there guy,” he said with a laugh before giving an answer that came without hesitation—the M700 Fury “It’s the fastest, flies the smoothest, and I love flying that airplane.”

It’s a fitting response from someone whose career revolves around helping shape Piper’s future while remaining deeply connected to the pilots who fly its aircraft. In many ways, the M700 Fury represents exactly what Vero Beach has become—a place where rich aviation heritage continues to evolve one airplane at a time.

Pilots may have to navigate around a few areas of special use airspace (SUA) and share the pattern with the occasional flight school trainer, but once the wheels touch down, the real fun begins. With several well-equipped FBOs on the KVRB field, securing a courtesy car or rental vehicle is straightforward, making it easy to start exploring everything Vero Beach has to offer.

Just 15 minutes from the airport and the Piper factory, the white sand beaches of Florida’s coast meet the blue waters of the Atlantic Ocean. It’s a quick transition from cockpit to coastline, making Vero Beach an ideal destination for a weekend getaway or an extended stay.

Whether you’re stopping in for a night or planning a longer visit, Vero Beach offers accommodations to suit every traveler.

Upscale resorts such as Costa d’Este Beach Resort & Spa provide oceanfront luxury, while local landmarks like the historic Driftwood Resort offer a glimpse into the city’s unique character and charm. No matter where you stay, you’re never far from the water. In keeping with Vero Beach’s unofficial motto, “sunrises, not high-rises,” the city’s low-profile development ensures that the Atlantic remains a constant presence.

Vero Beach is not only a beach town but also home to legacy manufacturer Piper Aircraft. [Credit: AdobeStock]

Of course, the beach is only the beginning. Visitors can spend the day strolling Ocean Drive, Vero Beach’s vibrant waterfront district filled with boutique shops, galleries, and locally owned restaurants.

One of the city’s most visitor-friendly attributes is its abundance of free public parking, making it easy to explore the beaches, shops, and attractions without worrying about meters or lot fees.

Nature enthusiasts will find plenty to explore at nearby parks and preserves, including opportunities for kayaking, paddleboarding, fishing, and wildlife viewing along the Indian River Lagoon, one of North America’s most biologically diverse habitats.

Art and culture also play a prominent role in the community. The Vero Beach Museum of Art serves as a cultural centerpiece, while the city’s many public spaces, gardens, and waterfront parks provide a relaxed atmosphere that encourages visitors to slow down and enjoy the coastal lifestyle.

For pilots looking to unwind after a day of flying, few destinations offer a better combination of aviation heritage, outdoor recreation, and small-town Florida charm than Vero Beach.

This feature first appeared in the July/August 2026 Issue of Plane + Pilot magazine.