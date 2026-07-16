The Other Florida: General Aviation Destinations Beyond the Theme Parks

Oh, the Sunshine State. It’s about as romantic a place as you can get in general aviation.

From its sugar-sand shores and turquoise waters along the Gulf Coast to the marshes and swamps of the state’s interior, Florida is one of the most geographically diverse states in the country. With a drive from the Georgia border to the southernmost reaches of the Florida Keys stretching well over 10 hours, it’s also a place best experienced and enjoyed by air.

While many pilots think of Florida as the home of the annual April pilgrimage to the Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland and that crowded place in Orlando with the castle and mouse ears—and rightfully so—those attractions represent only a few chapters in a much larger story.

In this July/August issue of Plane + Pilot, we invite you to discover your next Florida adventure, perhaps one a little more off the beaten path, by land, sea, and our preferred method—air.

Keys Seaplanes owner and operator Nick Pontecorvo enjoys all that Florida has to offer and sharing that with his customers. [Credit: Jon Whittle]

Perhaps you’re looking to sharpen your skills and grow as an aviator.

A training excursion to Patty Wagstaff’s hangar in St. Augustine for upset recovery training remains high on my own aviation bucket list. Or maybe you’ve always dreamed of adding an Airplane Multi-Engine Sea (AMES) rating to your certificate with Lockwood Aero in Sebring, flying the unmistakable, yellow AirCam over Florida’s lakes and waterways.

With some of the nation’s most respected flight schools, aviation universities, manufacturers, and industry leaders calling it home, the state remains a premier destination for aviation education and advancement.

Or maybe your mission is less about proficiency and more about relaxation.

Dust off the family cruiser, top off the tanks, and launch toward the hidden waterways of the Everglades. Continue south and you’ll find yourself island hopping through the Florida Keys, where fresh seafood, tropical drinks (think mai tais and mojitos), and ocean breezes are never far from the ramp. Whether you’re looking for a fly-in-friendly restaurant, shooting range, beach getaway, or simply new destination to explore, this issue of Plane + Pilot is sure to provide exactly what the doctor ordered.

There’s always the opportunity to combine those two missions—honing your aviation skills while recreating with family and friends. A morning departure from St. Augustine, for instance, can take you across the state’s interior and, within an hour or two (depending on the aircraft make and model), have you cruising down Florida’s Gulf Coast before touching down at Cedar Key’s iconic runway (KCDK) for lunch in the historic coastal town.

You never know what you might see flying across the Sunshine State. Whether it’s the Marco family enjoying their Beaver on floats or an alligator coming up for a little fresh air. [Credit: Jon Whittle]

Known for having the shortest paved public runway in Florida at just 2,300 feet, Cedar Key requires a little more than luck to ensure a safe landing and avoid an unintended splashdown. While the scenery is certainly inviting and encourages a closer look, pilots should remain above 2,000 feet when overflying the nearby Cedar Keys and Lower Suwannee National Wildlife Refuge.

After heading into town on a borrowed bike, golf cart, or your own two feet to enjoy one of Florida’s iconic GA destinations, it’s easy to continue the adventure. Point the nose south toward the marshlands, where a low-and-slow aircraft offers the perfect vantage point for spotting alligators, manatees, and perhaps even the elusive Florida panther.

Whether you’re touching down on wheels or floats, in Sebring or deep in the Everglades, Florida offers pilots far more than just Sun ’n Fun or a visit to that magical castle. [Credit: Jon Whittle]

Regardless of how you dream up your ideal Florida getaway, it goes without saying that few states offer such dramatic changes in scenery, culture, and recreation without ever crossing a state line. It’s this unique blend of adventure, accessibility, and aviation culture that keeps pilots returning to the Sunshine State year after year.

So whether you’re in search of action-packed adventures or laid-back escapes, make sure a Florida flying adventure ends up on your to-do list sooner than later.

This feature first appeared in the July/August 2026 Issue of Plane + Pilot magazine.