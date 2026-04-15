The True Spirit of Flight

I’m writing this from the back seat of Boomerang Air’s Carbon Cub FX-3 as we cruise at 7,800 feet above a beautiful broken layer of soft, white clouds en route to the 52nd annual Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida.

We departed from Hank Sasser/Breakaway Airport (40XS) on Monday morning after a weather-delayed start, staying beneath a 2,000-foot ceiling across Texas until conditions finally lifted near the Louisiana border.

With our first fuel stop behind us and about an hour to go until the next, I’ve had some time to reflect on something that’s been weighing heavily on my heart.

Sun ’n Fun is always a massive family reunion—filled with work, interviews, and reconnecting with friends across the aviation industry. But this year feels different. I’ll be missing someone I was really looking forward to seeing.

Last week, I received a message no one ever wants to get: A close friend was involved in an aircraft accident in North Carolina. In an industry where many of us have already experienced tragedies far too early, it’s a familiar but never-easy feeling. There’s the uncertainty, the waiting, and the helplessness as someone you care about faces a difficult situation.

While this community continues to show its incredible support, raising nearly $30,000 for the pilot in just two days, I’ve also been struck by the other side of it. The speculation. The assumptions. The dissecting of an accident by people who weren’t there, speaking with certainty about details only those involved could truly understand.

In moments like these, when families and friends are hurting and lives may be forever changed, this isn’t the time to assign blame, point fingers, or make assumptions—especially about deeply personal matters.

At the end of the day, we’re all human, brought together by a shared love of flight—not divided by speculation.

As we head into this week of aviation celebration (April 14-19) in the Sunshine State, I encourage all of us to lead with empathy, patience, and perspective. Support one another, lift each other up, and remember why we fell in love with flying in the first place. That spirit—more than anything—is what keeps this community strong.

If you’re heading to the show, I hope you’ll come find me at the Firecrown Media setup (Hangar A, booth 41) and say hello. I always love putting faces to names and hearing your stories.

However you’re getting there, take your time, make smart decisions, and fly safely. The show will be there when you arrive, so what matters most is that you do, too.