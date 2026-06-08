EAA AirVenture Oshkosh Is Fast Approaching 

If 2026 didn’t already feel like it was flying by, here I am writing about EAA AirVenture. To be exact, we’re less than 44 days away. Needless to say, it’s time to start planning—if you haven’t already.

For AirVenture veterans, I probably don’t need to explain the importance of preparation. But for the first-timers out there, buckle up. There are countless ways to experience AirVenture, and no two trips are exactly alike.

Whether you’re planning on flying into the show, catching an airline flight, driving, or even hitchhiking your way to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, now is the time to get your ducks in a row. Airplanes, vehicles, travel companions, accommodations—everything should be moving toward a finalized plan.

If you’re flying into AirVenture, it’s time to thoroughly review the event’s NOTAM, which was recently released. Even if you’ve flown into Oshkosh before, don’t assume you can skip it. Arrival procedures and operational details change regularly, and every pilot should familiarize themselves with the latest version before departure.

Feeling a little nervous about tackling the famous FISK arrival? Don’t worry—you still have excellent alternatives. Nearby airports such as Fond du Lac (KFLD) and Appleton (KATW) are well equipped to accommodate AirVenture attendees and offer convenient shuttle services to and from the grounds. If you’re considering either airport, now is a good time to research parking availability and the associated fees.

For those of us who live too far away to drive, the airlines remain one of the easiest and most stress-free ways to attend. Several major carriers serve Appleton International, making it a convenient gateway to the show thanks to its dedicated AirVenture transportation options.

Next up: lodging.

If you haven’t secured a place to stay yet, that needs to be your top priority. Whether you’re booking a hotel, reserving an Airbnb, or hoping to crash on a friend’s couch, accommodations fill up quickly. At this point, finding something affordable within 20 minutes of the grounds will be nearly impossible, so go ahead and find your spot within 30 minutes, rather than waiting until the last minute and having to drive an hour plus.

That brings me to my favorite option—staying in Camp Scholler.

Whether you bring your own RV, rent a camper, or simply pitch a tent, there’s something special about staying on the AirVenture grounds. Waking up to the sound of Merlin engines, walking directly into the show each morning, and ending the day around a campfire with fellow aviation enthusiasts is an experience that’s hard to beat, not to mention the pure convenience of not having to bother with a rental car or having to fight the traffic in and out of the show each day.

No matter how you choose to attend AirVenture, the key is to finalize your plans soon. Waiting until the last minute can lead to unnecessary stress, limited accommodations, and higher cost. So go ahead and open up those wallets and pocketbooks, pour a glass of wine, and get to planning.

I’ll see y’all at the show.