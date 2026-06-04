Midwest Flying Resources: Essentials for Wisconsin and Michigan

Here are some suggested resources to help you prepare for flying in Wisconsin and Michigan:

Recreational Aviation Foundation

The RAF was established in Montana in 2003 and now serves to protect recreational aviation across the U.S. The organization is active in both Michigan and Wisconsin, with three state liaisons in Michigan: General Grant, Tanmoy Ganguly, and Scott Anttila. The Wisconsin liaison is Amanda Levin.

You can find their contacts at TheRAF.org/state-liaisons. The RAF Airfield Guide also contains information about recreational airstrips nationwide.

Michigan RAF Projects

Two Hearted River

Two Hearted River Airstrip (6Y5) is a public-use airstrip in Newberry, Michigan. Two Hearted is a new recreational destination near where Ernest Hemingway’s “Big Two Hearted River” joins Lake Superior in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The Two Hearted River is considered a premier U.S. trout stream, and there is a state campground near the airstrip.

Years ago, RAF Michigan liaison Brad Frederick learned about an abandoned Civilian Conservation Corps airstrip in the Lake Superior State Forest from the Michigan Department of Aeronautics. Frederick and his wife made the six-hour drive from their home in central Michigan and found what he calls “typical beautiful U.P. jack pine forest with some maple trees mixed in.”

He was convinced there was good reason to create a safe airstrip to more easily access this recreational gem, where inland lakes are teeming with walleye and perch. The RAF approved a grant for half the project, challenging folks from across the country to donate the other half. The fundraiser was named “Have a Heart” and launched on Valentine’s Day in 2017.

“In about 30 days we had the funds we needed,” Frederick said.

North Fox Island

Abandoned and overgrown North Fox Island Airport (6Y3) sits on an uninhabited 820-acre island owned by the state of Michigan, just 24 nm northwest of Charlevoix. In 2012, Frederick recognized that it could become a “spectacular recreational aviation destination.”

He envisioned airplanes and tents lining the mixed hardwood forest edge campfire smoke rising among a circle of campers, and hikers exploring the pristine shore of Lake Michigan. He set out to make contacts and friends to reopen the turf runway. Motivated volunteers from the RAF and Friends of North Fox Island stepped up. He also obtained the cooperation of the Michigan Department of Aeronautics and Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR). In 2015 the DNR authorized the RAF to bring the runway to a safe condition. Since then, volunteers have flown in and worked on maintenance and camping improvements.

In October, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the reopening of North Fox Island, Grant organized a fly-in, including special delicacies like Ganguly’s famous kabobs.

“A short thunderstorm on Friday created ambiance—thunder and light rain to fall asleep to,” Grant said.

Wisconsin RAF Projects

Lakewood Lodge

Wisconsin RAF Liaison Amanda Levin breaks down what to expect from the small and private Lakewood Lodge Airport (14WS) in Stone Lake.

“[It] features camping, canoeing, cycling, swimming, and fishing, all accessible from its 2,400-foot turf runway. It lies at 1,355 feet on the edge of Wisconsin’s Northern Highland region. We typically do at least one work party a year at Lakewood Lodge. Prior permission and a safety briefing, available on the RAF website, are required before landing.”

Cornucopia

Cornucopia Airport (23W) is the northernmost airport in Wisconsin. The RAF worked with the town to get the airport opened to public use again after it had been switched to private use for decades due to overgrowth.

It is about a mile from town and a couple of hikes to see waterfalls. The local kayaking company will come and pick you up from the airport if you want to do a tour of the sea caves.

There is a pilot shelter on the field and bikes for use to reach town. In season, you can get fresh-caught Lake Superior whitefish at the local fish store or pop into one of the great local restaurants for delicious fish fry.

There are also many shipwrecks you can see around the Apostle Islands if the weather conditions are right.

More Michigan Resources

Michigan has several “pilot” associations. But remember this is the Great Lakes. Not all pilots fly airplanes—some pilot big ships. The Western Great Lakes Pilots Association and Lakes Pilots Association are for ship pilots.

Greater Flint Pilots Association

The flying club incorporated in 1975. For those who don’t own their own aircraft, the GFPA provides four well-maintained planes, club instructors, online scheduling, hangars, safety meetings, and events.

Michigan Business Aviation Association

Founded in 1988, MBAA is committed to advocating for airport infrastructure, air transport system capacity, security, and other issues affecting aviation in Michigan. MBAA is dedicated to general aviation issues at the local, regional and state level.

Michigan Flyers

The Ann Arbor-based, nonprofit flying club formed in 1969. It has 13 aircraft available to members, as well as a group of instructors.

Harrison Area Pilots Association

Based at Clare County Airport (80D), it works to connect Harrison-area pilots with residents to foster community, aviation education, and awareness.

Michigan Aviators

Student organization promotes aviation-related activities at the University of Michigan.

Soo Pilots Association

The affiliate of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) was founded in 1985. The Sault Ste. Marie chapter brings pilots, restorers, and aviation enthusiasts together. The Soo Pilots Association EAA Chapter 1437 annually hosts Young Eagles Day and a community movie night and open house at Sanderson Field. The group additionally hosts weekly lunches for members and a holiday party in December. Soo Pilots is open to anyone with an interest in aviation. Phone 906-635-0252 or email SooPilotsAssociation1437@gmail.com.

Michigan Flight Museum & Air Adventures

Located in Belleville, it is more than just a museum. The facility offers historic plane rides in a B-25, C-47, and Huey helicopter. It also hosts special events and airshows.

More Wisconsin Resources

Seaplanes in Wisconsin

With its thousands of lakes and three major river systems, the state is a haven for seaplanes.

Most of Wisconsin’s water is open to seaplanes with lakes in the southern developed portion accessible with permission from the controlling township. Waters in northern Wisconsin are quite open, with only a few exceptions in Wisconsin State Park System campgrounds and around the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore.

Consulting the Seaplane Pilots Association (SPA) Water Landing Directory app is the best way to ensure a flying adventure without a surprise visit from a sheriff or Department of Natural resources officer. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation also provides seaplane information online.

Fly your seaplane north up to the Eagle River, Minoqua, Land O’ Lakes, or the Boulder Junction area. The Cable, Hayward, and Spooner region up to Lake Superior is also active with seaplane flying. You’ll find hundreds of lakes, many of them with undeveloped shorelines and sandy beaches.

Wisconsin lakes are pristine and clean, and seaplane pilots must be aware not to transport aquatic invasive species and be friends of the environment. When beaching an aircraft, make it a goal to leave the area better than before you arrived. Get invasive species training via the SPA website.

[Credit: AdobeStock]

Land Planes in Wisconsin

Google “Facebook Wisconsin flyers,” and you’ll find a plethora of groups like the Central Wisconsin Flyers, River City Flyers of Wisconsin, Central County Flyers, Sky Ranch Flyers of Wisconsin, and Wisconsin Fun Flyers Flying Club. Facebook groups Wisconsin Pilots and Fly Wisconsin! are both fairly active.

Kelch Aviation Museum

Located at Brodhead Airport (C37), it’s open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Two grass airstrips and camping area.

This feature first appeared in the May/June 2026 Issue of Plane + Pilot magazine.