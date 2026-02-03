Your Next Flight Plan: Central Florida Gulf Coast

Florida, again? Yes, Florida again.

For the third week in a row the Plane + Pilot flight plan takes a look at the Sunshine State. While that might seem a bit excessive, because Florida boasts arguably the most rich and consequential moments in aviation history, it deserves more than a quick flyby.

However, while the previous two weeks examined the Atlantic Coast, full of its premier tourist destinations and aerospace activities, this week dives into the central Florida Gulf Coast, which features an entirely new set of terrain and activities that present a whole new side of the aviation industry.

The world’s first commercial airline was launched in St. Petersburg in 1914. Known as the St. Petersburg-Tampa Airboat Line, the first flight came on New Year’s Day of that year when pilot Tony Jannus took off from the water in a Benoist XIV airboat, with hopes of jump-starting the first commercially viable form of air transport.

Accompanying Jannus was St. Petersburg mayor Abe Pheil, who paid a then exorbitant sum of $400 to be the airline’s first passenger—around $12,000 in 2026. After a 23-minute flight to the Hillsborough River in Tampa, a crowd of more than 3,000 greeted the pair before making a 20-minute return flight to St. Pete.

In addition to the aviation history brimming about in the region, there are many other events and activities sure to keep any enthusiast busy for a weekend.

Benoist XIV airboat launching in 1914 for its inaugural commercial flight. [Credit: WikiMedia Commons]

Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo

No trip to the central Florida Gulf Coast would be complete without experiencing one of the country’s most famous fly-in events.

Running this year from April 14-19, the Sun ‘‘n Fun (SNF) Aerospace Expo is gearing up with many familiar faces on the schedule, as well as new aspects and amenities. This year’s theme, “Red, White & Blue at 52,” celebrates SNF’s 52nd year, along with a patriotic vibe that coincides with America’s 250th birthday.

The 2026 headline lineup is anchored by the Air Force Thunderbirds, who are scheduled to close the week with major performances on Saturday and Sunday. The flight line will also feature the return of the legendary Michael Goulian, Rob Holland, and Patty Wagstaff, representing the pinnacle of civilian aerobatic skill.

The opening night concert on Tuesday features country music stars Cooper Alan and Thomas Mac, while the debut of the Composite Air Show on Wednesday merges day and night performances into one seamless transition of smoke, LEDs, and pyrotechnics.

As a response to a much-requested addition, those flying in now have the ability to pre-purchase daily aircraft camping online. Gone are the days of having to show up, wait in line, and worry about all the potential issues that may arise with SNF on-site registration. Pilots can now virtually pick their dates and be set with a reserved space. Daily camping is available for a bargain price of $35 per day.

Florida Air Museum

For those that aren’t able to make it down to Florida for SNF but still want a unique experience, the Florida Air Museum is a perfect choice.

Located on the SNF campus, the museum is open to the public daily and features exhibits ranging from all areas of aviation, including those dedicated to scientific efforts put on by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the Wings at War section, with authentic artifacts from the Vietnam Veterans Association, the Florida Aviation Hall of Fame, and more.

One of the museum’s most popular attractions is the interactive Lockheed P-3 Orion cockpit, which gives visitors a firsthand look at the aircraft used by the NOAA to collect maritime weather data. The aircraft used by the organization are heavily modified from their original configuration, with scientific instrumentation, radars, and recording systems giving it the ability to measure the earth’s atmosphere and environment.

Planes, Trains & Automobiles

Many people make the roughly 40-50-minute trip from Lakeland to Tampa to enjoy a piece of the coast. But before doing that, consider that halfway between both towns sits Plant City, home to the Planes, Trains & Automobiles celebration.

Scheduled for February 21, this gathering trades the specificities of the aviation industry for a hands-on celebration of transportation history. The tarmac transforms into a massive gallery, where vintage and contemporary aircraft sit wing to wing with classic cars and intricate model train layouts. It is particularly known for its educational leanings, which encourage the next generation of aviators through interactive flight simulators and remote-control flight demonstrations.

Visitors often find themselves wandering between rows of pristine warbirds and experimental homebuilts, while just a few feet away there’s the sheen classic cars, melding transportation history into one event. The experience manages to capture the nostalgic Americana of a local fly-in while providing the variety of a large-scale expo, making it a perfect midpoint highlight for any aviation tour heading toward the Gulf.

Coastal Views

Flying into St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (KPIE) remains one of the most visually pleasing experiences in Florida aviation, offering a dramatic transition from the expanse of the gulf to the shimmering waters of Old Tampa Bay.

The most famous arrival is the North Bay Visual, where pilots align with Runway 18 while flying parallel to the Bayside Bridge, a concrete ribbon that stretches across the water below. From the cockpit, the view to the west reveals the coastline of Clearwater Beach and Honeymoon Island, while the downtown Tampa skyline stands as a steel-and-glass touchpoint on the eastern horizon.

The final descent often feels like a water landing until the very last moment when the shoreline drops away to reveal the runway threshold just feet from the bay’s edge.

While in the city, stop by the St. Pete Pier and take a look at the world’s first airline monument, a full-sized sculpture of the same Benoist XIV airboat that Jannus flew not far from that exact spot 112 years ago, setting in motion the era of commercial travel as we know it.

From fly-ins and transportation expos to historical monuments that have changed the course of modern transportation, the central Florida Gulf Coast region is an entry in the flight log that shouldn’t be missed.