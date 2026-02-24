Your Next Flight Plan: St. Augustine

Inside every pilot is a history buff. From the full adoption of aviation as a means of success on the battlefield in the first half of the 1900s, to the golden age of commercial flight that took off a short time after, the history of America would be incomplete without the contributions made possible through aviation.

While the story behind a classic warbird will always reign supreme in a pilot’s eye, taking a step further back and enjoying the historic preservation in the days before flight is nonetheless a treat. And that’s what makes St. Augustine, Florida, a can’t-miss destination.

Sandwiched between the St. Johns River and the Atlantic Ocean, the city was settled by the Spanish in 1565, some 50 years before the first English settlers arrived at Jamestown, Virginia, and is the oldest settlement in the continental U.S. St. Augustine boasts a deep historic atmosphere that can still be felt today, providing the city with a unique visiting experience.

In addition to being home to attractions such as Castillo de San Marcos, the nation’s oldest masonry fort, and Flagler College, named after Standard Oil co-founder Henry Flagler, the city has a number of aviation-focused activities to make any aviation enthusiast feel right at home.

Even though white, sandy beaches lie just 15 minutes down the road, your next trip to St. Augustine promises to be much more than your typical Florida getaway.

Wings N’ Wheels

On Saturday, February 28, the Northeast Florida Regional Airport (KSGJ) transforms for the fourth annual Wings N’ Wheels, an event that has rapidly evolved from a local fly-in to one of the premier aviation and automotive festivals in the Southeast.

During the event, the airport shuts down two full runways to create a gallery of mechanical history. This year over 400 hundred custom and rare cars will be on display, along with more than 60 military, law enforcement, and general aviation displays and demonstrations.

Between the rows of aircraft, the space is filled with a curated market of local vendors, food trucks, and a live music stage that keeps the energy high from the 11 a.m. EST kickoff until the 4 p.m. close.

Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for teens and active military, and free for children under 12, with this year’s event benefiting the Navy SEAL Foundation. For those driving into the event, parking is available at a nearby satellite lot with shuttles to and from the grounds.

[Credit: Wings N’ Wheels]

Hangar One Bistro

Now, if you’re unable to coordinate your schedule to make it to St. Augustine this coming weekend, flying into KSGJ anytime throughout the year still makes for a unique experience.

Located on the second floor of the main terminal building at KSGJ, Hangar One Bistro is a great excuse to fly in and enjoy an aviation-inspired lunch. The restaurant has a panoramic, floor-to-ceiling view of the ramp where visitors can watch an aircraft taxing in after landing or gearing up for departure, all while enjoying its signature burgers.

For the fly-in pilot, the convenience is unbeatable. You can park at the FBO, walk a few hundred feet, and be at your table within minutes. The menu leans heavily on fresh, coastal Florida ingredients with a Mediterranean twist, making it a sophisticated upgrade from the standard $100 hamburger.

If you’re planning a late-afternoon arrival, aim for a table about 30 minutes before sunset. Watching the Florida sky turn orange over the Intracoastal Waterway while the runway lights flicker to life is a quintessential St. Augustine experience.

Fly Heli

Now some aviation enthusiasts may not have the advantage of being able to fly their own aircraft to St. Augustine but still want to experience the historic views from the air. Fly Heli St. Augustine operates out of the north end of KSGJ and is the perfect remedy, offering scenic flights over the city.

For the most evocative experience, book the Old City Tour. It provides a low-and-slow pass over the Castillo de San Marcos, the massive coquina stone fort that has guarded the city since 1672.

Seeing the star-shaped fortress and the iconic red, terracotta rooftops of Flagler College from 500 feet agl is a perspective you won’t get from a standard VFR arrival. If you have more time, Fly Heli’s Grand St. Augustine Tour stretches all the way to the Matanzas Inlet, offering a bird’s-eye view of the lighthouse and rugged beauty of Anastasia State Park.

Castillo de San Marcos National Monument

After experiencing it from the air, it’s vital to get a true up-close experience of Castillo de San Marcos. As the oldest masonry fortification in the continental U.S., it represents a master class in colonial engineering.

Constructed from a rare limestone composed of compressed seashells, the fort’s walls famously absorbed British cannonballs rather than shattering under impact. From the top deck visitors gain a full 360-degree view of the surrounding land and waterways, making it easy to see how the structure stood as a formidable force against any approaching enemy—no matter the means of transportation—for nearly 300 years.

Over the years, throughout various conflicts and subsequent treaties, command of the fort changed hands numerous times—from the Spanish, to Great Britain, back to Spain—before being controlled by the United States in 1821 and then ultimately being transferred to the National Park Service in 1933.

The highlight for any mechanical enthusiast is the historic weapons demonstration. On Saturdays and Sundays, park rangers in period Spanish attire conduct live firings of the fort’s brass cannons from the gun deck. The synchronized drills and the thunderous roar of black powder—timed at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.—provide a sensory bridge to the city’s 450-year-old military lineage.

St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum

For the VFR pilot who wants to catch some aerial views without actually taking off, the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum is a necessary shore excursion.

Standing 165 feet tall, the current tower—completed in 1874—requires a 219-step climb that will test your preflight fitness, but the reward is a 360-degree view of both the city perched along St. Johns River and the Atlantic, with the winding Salt Run to the east.

In addition to the lighthouse, the museum portion features a number of muskets and trinkets recovered from a sunken ship just off the coast that give real insight into what life was like 200 years ago.

Whether you’re flying in for the mechanical convergence of Wings N’ Wheels, a surf-and-turf sunset at Hangar One Bistro, or a walk through four centuries of history, Northeast Florida Regional Airport, and by extension St. Augustine, can serve as your gateway.

With the 2026 event calendar now in full swing, there has never been a better time to update your navigation logs. America’s oldest city continues to offer the newest adventures in Florida flying.