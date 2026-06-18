2026 Midwest Aviation Events: Your Guide to Airshows and Fly-Ins

Everyone knows Wisconsin hosts the world’s biggest fly-in every summer in Oshkosh. But there are plenty of other airshows and events you won’t want to miss in the Badger State.

Then there is Michigan, a seaplane-friendly state with a lot of lakes and rivers from which to operate. The Michigan Pilots Facebook page boasts 21,400-plus members and works to connect pilots across the state, and they have an enormous roster of fly-in events.

Here are some of our favorites from both states:

Wisconsin

EAA AIRVENTURE

When: July 20-26,

Where: Wittman Regional Airport (KOSH), 525 W. 20th Ave., Oshkosh

Online: www.EAA.org/airventure.

Rundown: This year, EAA AirVenture Oshkosh will feature the theme “Celebrating the Freedom of Flight,” a focus on the heritage and innovation of U.S. aviation over the past 120-plus years, from the “Pioneers of Flight” exhibits featuring the Wright brothers’ first flights at Kitty Hawk, and covering powered aviation’s first 25 years, to the latest fighter jets, unmanned aircraft, and spaceflights that showcase cutting-edge technology. That theme will be represented on the main Boeing Plaza ramp and during the daily airshows, as well as in evening programming at Theater in the Woods and at the Fly-In Theater.

Among the original aircraft, reproductions, and replicas initially confirmed for the “Pioneers of Flight” display are:

1907 Demoiselle: Alberto Santos-Dumont design, replica built by Club Aéro des Garrigues in France

1909 Blériot XI: First aircraft design to successfully fly across the English Channel

1915 Morane-Saulnier Type L: Replica World War I fighter built by Daher and Moraine-Saulnier employees

1916 Standard J-1: Restored to flying condition by EAA volunteers in 2013-14

1927 Swallow biplane: Early airmail aircraft that still flies passengers at EAA’s Pioneer Airport

1927 Spirit of St. Louis reproduction: Built by EAA to flying condition to honor Charles Lindbergh

As part of America’s general celebration of its 250th anniversary, red-white-and blue airplanes will be showcased in numerous areas. The Vintage Area will highlight the remarkable civilian aviation progress represented by the “Class of ’46.” A new EAA Vertical Lift Center will be unveiled as well, featuring rotorcraft and vertical lift technology.

The popular Public Benefit Flying (PBF) area also will return. Visitors can take in presentations about organizations that supply aid to victims of natural disasters, war, and other emergencies. Pilots will be able to explore volunteer possibilities.

“In 2025, more than 1,500 pilots registered at Oshkosh to become part of public benefit flying, whether that is bringing relief supplies to disaster-stricken areas, flying cancer patients to their appointments, or even moving rescue animals across the country,” said Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programs.

As for the featured military service component, this year the U.S. Pacific Air Forces, headquartered at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, will take center stage. The command’s mission includes large-scale joint exercises with partners throughout the Indo-Pacific region, bomber task force missions, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief.

The AirVenture Seaplane Base (96WI) lies 3.8 miles southwest of KOSH. Seaplanes moor in a protected lagoon adjacent to Lake Winnebago. Docks are available for unloading, and 100LL is available for refueling. Camping, fresh water, toilets, showers, food, and bus transportation is provided.

Just remember, if you plan to fly in, be prepared, and read the NOTAM.

FLYING HAMBURGER SOCIALS

When: 2026 schedules were not available at press time (usually early June to late August).

Where: Great Lakes area

Online: DuffysAircraft.com

FRED BULL FLUGTAG: GRAVITY GURUS, FEATURING THE FLYING CHICKEN

When: May 20 (7-9 p.m.)

Where: Clintonville Municipal Airport (KCLI), 400 7th St., Clintonville

Contact/online: EAAChapter1710@gmail.com or Facebook.com/EAAChapter1710.

Rundown: Red Bull Flugtag, presented here by EAA Chapter 1710, is a fun, high-energy event where teams design and build human-powered flying machines and launch them off a pier in an attempt to fly.

EAA CHAPTER 371 FLY-IN FUNDRAISER

When: May 24 (7 a.m.-noon)

Where: Portage Municipal Airport (C47), main hangar, 1011 Silverlake Drive, Portage,

Contact: EAAchapter371@gmail.com.

Rundown: All you can eat pancakes, eggs cooked to order, sausage, milk, juice, and coffee. A car show will be going on at the same time across the street.

9TH ANNUAL FLOUR DROP CONTEST

When: June 6 (10 a.m.)

Where: Lawrence J. Timmerman Airport (KMWC), 9305 W. Appleton Ave., Milwaukee

Contact: Follow Milwaukee’s Timmerman Airport Facebook page for all event updates.

Rundown: Ready to test your aim? Pilot-and-passenger teams will fly over a giant target on the airfield and attempt to drop a sack of flour on the bull’s-eye. The team whose sack of flour lands closest to the target wins, Free to participate, with a grand prize of a $200 gift card. Free food for all attendees. Mandatory safety briefing at 10 a.m.

[Credit: Cayla McLeod]

WAUPACA LIONS CLUB FATHER’S DAY FLY-IN/DRIVE-IN PANCAKE BREAKFAST

When: June 21 (7 a.m.-noon)

Where: Waupaca Municipal Airport (KPCZ), maintenance hangar, 2601 Runway Drive, Waupaca

Contact: stoshtuss@gmail.com.

Rundown: Full breakfast, with pilots flying eating free. Raffles and donations support Leader Dogs for the Blind, Wisconsin Lions Camp for disabled children in Rosholt, Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin, Waupaca Area Food Pantry, Lions school scholarships, Christmas Miracle Tree, and elementary school vision screening.

CLINTONVILLE BBQ FLY-IN SOCIAL

When: July 14 (5-7 p.m.)

Where: Clintonville Municipal Airport (KCLI), 400 7th St., Clintonville

Contact/online: EAAChapter1710@gmail.com or Facebook.com/EAAChapter1710

Rundown: The traveling social event moves throughout participating states each week from June to August, visiting a different location each time.

SODBUSTERS STOL

When: July 17-18 (tentative)

Where: Hartford Municipal Airport (KHXF), 4200 County Highway U, Hartford

Online: nationalSTOL.com

AIR FORCE RESERVE COMBAT AERIAL PHOTOGRAPHER CHRIS HIBBEN

When: August 19 (7-9 p.m.)

Where: Clintonville Municipal Airport (KCLI), 400 7th St., Clintonville

Contact/online: EAAChapter1710@gmail.com or Facebook.com/EAAChapter1710

Rundown: Master Sergeant Chris “Foghorn” Hibben is a combat cameraman in the U.S. Air Force Reserve and a multi-industry storyteller whose career spans military service, broadcast journalism, special operations documentation, and aviation entrepreneurship. Beyond combat camera work and media production, Hibben is the founder of JetGlow Aviation, a premium aircraft detailing and restoration company based at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. He is also a private pilot and co-owner of Big Duke Aviation, flying a 1974 Piper Arrow II on cross-country adventures documented for a growing aviation audience. Across every chapter of his career—from the deck of the USS John F. Kennedy, to post-9/11 special operations missions, to national broadcast media—Hibben brings clarity, craft, and storytelling with purpose.

14TH ANNUAL SPOT LANDING CONTEST

When: September 12 (10 a.m.) (rain date: September 19)

Where: Lawrence J. Timmerman Airport (KMWC), 9305 W. Appleton Ave., Milwaukee

Contact/online: aleverenz@mitchellairport.com or Facebook.com/share/1Pi8TifHg

Rundown: Pilots will compete to test their landing skills. Whoever lands closest to a specified line on the runway will be named the winner. Entrants must attend a mandatory safety briefing at 10 a.m. Free to participate, with free lunch for all attendees, and gift card prizes for top three landings.

Michigan

GRAND MARAIS BAY SPLASH-IN

When: June 18-21

Where: Luce County Airport (KERY), 5523 County Road 399, Newberry

Contact: GrandMaraisSplashIn@gmail.com

Rundown: On the Lake Superior shore, the beautiful bay at Grand Marais is 35 sm from the airport VOR on the 325-degree radial on the Green Bay Sectional. Pilots use 122.75 unicom. All traffic landing to the west should use the right traffic pattern. Landing to the east uses the left traffic pattern. Lodging is available at Beach Park Motel (906-494-2681), Superior Hotel (906-494-2539) and Fletchy’s Resort (906-494-2244).

THUNDER OVER MICHIGAN AIR SHOW

When: July 17-19

Where: Willow Run Airport (KYIP), 801Willow Run Airport, Ypsilanti

Online: thunderovermichigan.org

Rundown: Performers include the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demo Team, U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey Demo Team, Jack Aces P-51 Demo Team, Melissa Burns, Smoke-N-Thunder Jet Truck, B-25 Mitchell Rosie’s Reply, and more.

GREAT LAKES STOL

When: No dates announced at press time (generally held in August)

Where: Howard Nixon Memorial Airport (50G), 205 S. 4th St., Chesaning

Online: greatlakesstol.com, AV8maps.com

Rundown: Michigan hosts this fun STOL event yearly. It’s not a National STOL event but draws a large number of attendee.

This feature first appeared in the May/June 2026 Issue of Plane + Pilot magazine.