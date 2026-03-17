Your Next Flight Plan: Lock Haven, Pennsylvania

Nestled along the western part of the Ridge and Valley province of the Appalachians at the base of Bald Eagle Mountain sits Lock Haven, Pennsylvania.

Originally established in 1833 as a timber town due to its strategic position at the foot of the mountain range and along the confluence of the Susquehanna River with Bald Eagle Creek, Lock Haven was known as a safe haven for loggers and travelers commuting along the Pennsylvania Canal.

Today, the town is known as a manufacturing powerhouse in the region, as well as being one of the 14 members of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. At first glance Lock Haven may not possess the ritzy allure of flying into the likes of a premier coastal city. But it’s a place steeped in historical moments that launched general aviation (GA) into a new era, akin to what Detroit did for the automobile.

In 1930, businessman William T. Piper purchased the assets of the struggling Taylor Manufacturing Co. for $761. At the time, the company was producing the Taylor E-2 Cub, which remained popular throughout the Great Depression. After a fire in 1937 destroyed the company’s Bradford, Pennsylvania, factory, Piper subsequently moved operations to an abandoned silk mill in Lock Haven, rebranded the company to the Piper Aircraft Corp., and began manufacturing the legendary J-3 Cub.

From 1938 to 1947, over 19,000 Cubs rolled off the line at the Lock Haven facility, making it the most produced aircraft of all time up to that point.

Piper Aircraft would go on to spawn a number of legacy aircraft over the next 20 years, like the PA-18 Super Cub, PA-24 Comanche, and PA-28 Piper Cherokee, without which the current GA landscape would be impossible to imagine.

Piper continued manufacturing in Lock Haven until 1984. While operations have since moved elsewhere, the Piper Aviation Museum sits in the company’s former engineering building and is a must visit for aviation enthusiasts.

Here are some can’t-miss attractions when visiting one of GA’s most hallowed regions:

Piper Aviation Museum

This year, the Piper Aviation Museum is celebrating its 40th anniversary and as part of the celebration officials have approved a 9,600-square-foot addition in order to accommodate recent record visitor levels.

The expansion will allow the museum to display up to 14 additional aircraft—including the recently acquired prototype PiperJet—and introduce new interactive exhibits designed to inspire future generations. Visitors can see the City of the Angels, the Super Cruiser that completed a round-the-world flight in 1947, or test their skills in a state-of-the-art MaxFlight 360 simulator.

“The expansion represents far more than added exhibit space,” said museum president Ron

Dremel in a news release. “It strengthens our role as an educational hub, community resource, and regional economic driver. This is a transformative opportunity to preserve aviation history, inspire future generations, and position the Piper Aviation Museum for decades of sustainable growth.”

Located at William T. Piper Memorial Airport (KLHV), the museum is open Wednesday through Sunday, and visiting this year is a great way to experience not only the 40th anniversary but general American history as well by standing at the exact spot where many aircraft used in World War II first rolled off the line.

Sentimental Journey Fly-In

Also located at KLHV—and also celebrating its 40th anniversary this year—is the Sentimental Journey Fly-In. The organization began in 1986 in an attempt to reclaim the “sentimental return to the early days of general aviation, to small engines, tube-and-rag construction, and turf runways.”

Starting June 9, the weeklong gathering represents a master class in community-driven aviation.

The event bridges the gap between historical reverence and modern performance. Officials hope to attract all different types of makes and models but particularly taildraggers.

For the pilot looking to sharpen their stick-and-rudder skills, the 2026 schedule features an expanded three-day spot landing contest culminating in a high-energy STOL (short takeoff and landing) demonstration. On Friday, June 12, the next generation takes center stage during a EAA Young Eagles rally, providing free flights to aspiring aviators.

More information about pricing and details of the 21 planned events at the fly-in can be found at the organization’s website.

Eagles Mere Air Museum

Located roughly 50 miles northeast of Lock Haven, the Eagles Mere Air Museum is a living collection that looks to showcase vintage aircraft and engines spanning from 1908 to 1944. Unlike many static displays, the museum’s mission is to keep these rare machines in their natural habitat—the sky.

As the museum prepares for its 2026 season opening on May 23, pilots and enthusiasts can look forward to a ramp filled with rare tube-and-fabric legends. The collection features approximately 31 aircraft, including the world’s oldest airworthy Cessna and pristine examples of the Curtiss Robin and Boeing-Stearman.

Because the museum staff believes history should be heard as well as seen, it’s not uncommon to make out the distinct, low-thrumming growl of an OX-5 engine echoing through the mountains as these planes are hand-propped and taxied for flight.

Landing at Merritt Field (4PN7) is a highlight for any pilot’s logbook. Perched at an elevation of 2,000 feet, the airport was carved out of a mountaintop to provide a suitable strip for vintage gear.

The field offers a unique dual surface setup—a 3,400-foot paved runway for modern arrivals and a parallel turf strip that is the preferred choice for taildragger pilots looking for a soft-field touchdown.

Sightseeing

Approaching the Lock Haven basin from the air is a sensory experience unlike any other in the Northeast. As you track the winding silver ribbon of the West Branch Susquehanna River, the valley floor presents a striking contrast of vibrant farmland against the vertical dominance of Bald Eagle Mountain.

For a classic sightseeing profile, pilots often follow the river’s tight S-turns, which serve as a natural lead-in to Runway 27 at KLHV. From the cockpit, you’ll see the Lock Haven Levee, where locals frequently stop to watch aircraft touch down on the lush green grass strip—the preferred landing spot for vintage gear.

In the autumn, the surrounding ridges explode into a panorama of fiery reds and oranges, making it a top destination for foliage flights.

Visiting Lock Haven is a must-do for any aviation history buff looking to visit some of the industry’s most sacred spaces. While it’s certainly a change of pace from the big-city hustle and bustle and crowded air space, there’s a reverence about visiting an area that’s given so much to modern aviation.

It’s not a stretch to say that without Lock Haven aviation as we know it would not be the same.