Your Next Flight Plan: Roswell, New Mexico

There’s perhaps no city in America that has inspired more conspiratorial thinking about flying saucers, little green men, and extraterrestrial visitors than Roswell, New Mexico. The intrigue stems from the infamous 1947 “Roswell incident,” where a UFO purportedly crashed in a field near the city and was then reported on in the local newspaper before later being retracted.

Despite the retraction, theories have persisted over the years, and even now the city leans into the branding with alien-themed lamp posts, museums, and shops scattered throughout town. While Roswell itself isn’t bashful about its possible interstellar past, the area is much more than a tourist attraction for alien enthusiasts.

Roswell was established in 1870 and is situated just west of the confluence of the Spring, Hondo, and Pecos rivers. The town’s position roughly 40 miles east of the Capitan and Sierra Blanca mountain ranges contribute to the semiarid climate in the region. At an elevation around 3,600 feet, the area escapes the desert heat found in the lower basins but remains low enough to keep it warmer than mountainous towns further west.

The diverse geography—where the desert meets mountainous terrain—is enough of a selling point to sway any aviator into making a trek out west. But as of 2025 Roswell is now the home of the National Championship Air Races (NCAR), turning a fun, sightseeing adventure into a bucket-list aviation experience.

In addition to the NCAR, Roswell is gearing up for its most aviation-centric year in memory, with a number of aerospace festivals planned in the coming months. A scheduled flight plan to the region is one you’re going to want to have on the calendar.

National Championship Air Races

After decades of being held in Reno, Nevada, the aviation industry’s most prestigious competition officially changed homes in 2025 and set up shop at the Roswell International Air Center (KROW), creating a new chapter of competitive aviation that is being written in the New Mexico dust.

At its core, the competition is defined by the intensity of pylon racing, where the field is typically divided into seven distinct classes, ranging from the nimble, hand-built Formula One and Biplane racers to the thunderous T-6 Texans and the piercing scream of the Jet Class.

Beyond the competitive heats, the air races function as a comprehensive aviation festival that celebrates the heritage and future of the industry. The event seamlessly blends world-class military and civilian airshow performances with sprawling static displays and a dedicated STEM Discovery Zone aimed at inspiring the next generation of aviators.

This year’s event kicks off September 16-20, with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds set to headline. Multiple fly-in and lodging options are available to those interested in experiencing the boundary-pushing performance exhibited during the races.

Roswell UFO Festival

Any trip to Roswell wouldn’t be complete without a little extraterrestrial flare.

This year marks the 73rd anniversary of the infamous 1947 Roswell incident, the event the festival is based upon. Slated for July Fourth weekend, the festival welcomes alien lovers and skeptics alike for a weekend of lighthearted alien-themed activity.

During the three-day event, the festival integrates modern technology with its historical roots through synchronized drone light shows and educational presentations at the local planetarium. This combination of vintage military history and cutting-edge aerospace makes the Roswell UFO Festival a noteworthy case study in how a single aviation incident can evolve into a global cultural phenomenon

The weekend includes live entertainment, guest speakers, education authors, and costume contests, among other family-friendly events, with the majority of downtown Roswell and its businesses participating in the festivities. While there are some ticketed events, the festival is free to the public.

Walker Aviation Museum

For those whose schedule might be a little more time sensitive, a trip to the Walker Aviation Museum is a great way to spend a day any time of the year.

Located in the air terminal at KROW, the museum preserves the history of Walker Air Force Base, known for serving as the largest base within the Strategic Air Command during the Cold War.

The base began operations as an Army Air Corps flying school in 1941 when the U.S. government decided it needed more pilots. Roughly 14,000 students graduated between 1942 and 1945. Beginning in 1946, the base was assigned the only atomic bomb squadron in the Strategic Air Command, as well as was one of the premier atomic weapon bases during the Cold War years.

The museum is filled with displays and firsthand accounts that detail some of the technologies and aircraft that were developed during the base’s time in operation that proved pivotal in contributing to America’s safety in both war and peace times.

Bottomless Lake State Park

For an aviation-focused perspective, flying over Bottomless Lakes State Park offers one of the most striking visual transitions in the High Plains. Located roughly 15 miles southeast of Roswell, the park appears from the cockpit as a string of pearls consisting of deep-seated cenotes carved into the eastern bluffs of the Pecos River valley.

Pilots transitioning through this area will find the contrast between the arid, red-rock escarpments and the vibrant, varying shades of the water to be a premier landmark for scenic navigation.

The lakes themselves are actually eight sinkholes that range anywhere from 17-90 feet in depth. Those visiting the park up close rather than flying in will find campground accommodations, recreation areas, and hiking trails to explore the unique geographic area.

A flight plan to Roswell in 2026 offers a rare opportunity to witness the convergence of aviation’s storied past and its high-octane future. It is a destination that rewards the curious pilot, offering everything from the ground-shaking thunder of the National Championship Air Races, the eccentric nature of the UFO festival, and the history of the Walker Aviation Museum.

Whether you are tracking the silver ribbon of the Pecos River on a clear VFR morning or sharing a hangar-talk story at the Roswell Air Center, the region proves that its true identity isn’t just defined by folklore but by the pioneers and racers who continue to push the boundaries of the sky.