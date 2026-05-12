Alaska Airmen’s Association Unveils Legend Nomad for 2027 Raffle Series

The Alaska Airmen’s Association (AAA) has revealed the aircraft that will be up for grabs as part of the organization’s 2027 raffle series.

On Sunday, American Legend Aircraft owner Darin Hart announced that the company’s Legend Nomad had been chosen for the sweepstakes and that a team from the AAA had already been to its facility in Sulphur Springs, Texas, to complete the first phase of the build.

According to Hart, the plan is to have the Nomad ready before the end of July in order to showcase it at the Rotax booth at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

“Our plan—and it’s a challenging plan—is that we are going to have this airplane at Oshkosh this year,” Hart said in a YouTube video announcement. “We’re very excited [about] that. We’ve already had the Alaskan Airmen’s Association team come down for their first build phase of the build assist program…And then, hopefully, in July we’ll have our certification, and then we’ll have our flight testing that has to happen before we can let the airplane go up to Oshkosh.”

The Nomad is American Legend Aircraft’s take on the iconic PA-18 Super Cub. With a larger single door on the aircraft and slight changes around the wing, the main difference from Piper’s original concept is the addition of the 160 hp producing, 4-cylinder Rotax 916iS engine, significantly boosting the classic build’s performance.

“If you took a PA-18 fuselage and stuck it next to our fuselage, they’re gonna look basically the same,” Hart told Plane + Pilot in April.

Each year, the Alaska Airmen’s Association raffle represents the largest charity raffle conducted in the state. The proceeds from ticket purchases go directly to furthering general aviation causes in Alaska, including to help fund the organization’s scholarship program that distributes more than $100,000 annually.

In 2026, only 15,000 tickets were available for the raffle, with tickets selling out rapidly upon release.