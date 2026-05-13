Plane + Pilot Podcast: Matt Hofeldt

In the latest episode of the Plane + Pilot Podcast, editor-in-chief Cayla McLeod sat down with Matt Hofeldt, vice president of brand for Aviat Aircraft and co-founder of Capital Flight, to examine the enduring legacy of the Husky and the evolution of the back-country lifestyle.

Hofeldt’s introduction to aviation began with a next-door neighbor who served as the president of a local flying club. At a young age, he was introduced to flight in a 1968 Cherokee 180, an experience that left him hooked, despite coming from a family with no professional ties to the industry.

During the conversation, Hofeldt detailed the history of the Aviat factory in Afton, Wyoming, which stands as the longest continually operating aircraft manufacturing facility in the world. He highlighted the evolution of the Husky from the early A-1A to the modern A-1C, noting that while the plane has gained creature comforts and Garmin glass avionics, the robust DNA of the fuselage remains unchanged.

Hofeldt identified two significant innovations in the A-1C model that have redefined the owner experience. The trim system, which features a redesigned, bungee-less, spring-less system provides a crisper, cleaner feel and reduces pilot workload. An ergonomical seat upgrade moves forward, aft, up, and down, accommodating pilots of all sizes.

While the short takeoff and landing (STOL) market has become increasingly popular among GA enthusiasts, Hofeldt offered some advice to anyone looking to venture into backcountry flying.

“There are many out there and folks really should do their homework,” Hofeldt said during the episode. “Talk to factories and reps and do that due diligence to find out which one is kind of the best for them because, to be honest, most of the airplanes that are out there are darn good. It’s about what one is darn good for you and kind of where you live, what your mission is, that sort of thing.”

Catch the full conversation with Hofeldt on the Plane + Pilot Podcast, available every Wednesday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite streaming platform.