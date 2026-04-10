Photos of the Week: April 6-10

This week, I had the opportunity to spend a few days with the Aviat Aircraft and Capital Flight teams in Middleton, Wisconsin, where I got up close and personal with a 2025 Husky A-1C.

The airplane was an absolute blast to fly, despite less-than-ideal weather conditions. We faced gusty winds up to 22 mph, overcast skies, and plenty of turbulence—hardly what you’d call a typical “joy flight.” But we had a mission—capturing content for Plane + Pilot’s May/June issue focused on flying adventures around the Great Lakes region.

As it was my first time flying in Wisconsin (other than to EAA AirVenture), my instructor, Beau Serchen, made sure I got the full experience. From navigating the scenic Wisconsin Dells to heading south of Middleton into short farm field strips—where you can step out and greet dairy cows—to operating in busy flight training environments, the trip was as authentic as it gets. The A-1C proved itself every step of the way, handling rough, short farm fields and paved runways with not a care in the world.

Be sure to check out our May/June issue for more on the Aviat Husky A-1C.

All photos credited to Jim Stevenson, Cayla McLeod, and Matt Hofeldt