Photos of the Week: April 6-10

Aviat Husky A-1C proves to be a Wisconsin workhorse on our content mission for the May/June issue of Plane + Pilot.

Cayla McLeod
Verified
Edited By: Parris Clarke
[Credit: Jim Stevenson]
[Credit: Jim Stevenson]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The author spent time flying the 2025 Aviat Husky A-1C in Middleton, Wisconsin, to gather content for *Plane + Pilot's* May/June issue on Great Lakes flying adventures.
  • Despite less-than-ideal weather, including gusty winds and turbulence, the flight was described as "an absolute blast."
  • The Husky A-1C proved highly capable and versatile, handling various environments from scenic routes and busy training airspace to rough, short farm fields and paved runways with ease.
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This week, I had the opportunity to spend a few days with the Aviat Aircraft and Capital Flight teams in Middleton, Wisconsin, where I got up close and personal with a 2025 Husky A-1C.

The airplane was an absolute blast to fly, despite less-than-ideal weather conditions. We faced gusty winds up to 22 mph, overcast skies, and plenty of turbulence—hardly what you’d call a typical “joy flight.” But we had a mission—capturing content for Plane + Pilot’s May/June issue focused on flying adventures around the Great Lakes region.

As it was my first time flying in Wisconsin (other than to EAA AirVenture), my instructor, Beau Serchen, made sure I got the full experience. From navigating the scenic Wisconsin Dells to heading south of Middleton into short farm field strips—where you can step out and greet dairy cows—to operating in busy flight training environments, the trip was as authentic as it gets. The A-1C proved itself every step of the way, handling rough, short farm fields and paved runways with not a care in the world. 

Be sure to check out our May/June issue for more on the Aviat Husky A-1C.

All photos credited to Jim Stevenson, Cayla McLeod, and Matt Hofeldt

[Credit: Cayla McLeod]
[Credit: Cayla McLeod]
[Credit: Cayla McLeod]
[Credit: Cayla McLeod]
[Credit: Cayla McLeod]
[Credit: Cayla McLeod]
[Credit: Cayla McLeod]
[Credit: Cayla McLeod]
[Credit: Cayla McLeod]
[Credit: Cayla McLeod]

Cayla McLeod

Cayla McLeod is a private pilot with a love for all things tailwheel and grass strips. She has been actively involved in general aviation for the last decade, and can’t imagine life without flying and the people that go with it.
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