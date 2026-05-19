Aviation Museum of New Hampshire’s Classic Car Show Set for July

For any general aviation enthusiast, the love of machines isn’t optional—it’s a requirement. And while the majority of those machines lift off of the air to reach heights and speeds most landlocked vehicles couldn’t dream of, automobile and aviation enthusiasts share a love for an industry that’s deeply rooted in technological innovation and a history that catapulted America onto the forefront of the world stage.

The Aviation Museum of New Hampshire is bringing those two worlds together as the organization announced its annual classic car show is scheduled for July 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT on the museum grounds.

The event melds the two passions together by hosting a series of classic cars amid the backdrop of airfield operations at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (KMHT).

“It’s a great way to spend a summer day outside, checking out vintage vehicles while seeing old friends and making new ones,” said Jeff Rapsis, the museum’s executive director.

The museum encourages models of all eras to enter the display, including unusual oddities. Vehicle registration for the event is $20 per entrant. General admission to the event is $10 for adults, while children 12 are free.

Each registered vehicle entrant will be included in a raffle in which multiple winners will receive various prize packages that have yet to be announced. A separate 50/50 raffle will be held for all attendees, with proceeds benefiting the aviation museum.

The classic car show is just one event in what’s shaping up to be a busy summer for the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire.

On June 20, the organization is hosting its annual Father’s Day Fly-In BBQ celebration at Nashua Airport at Boire Field (KASH). In 2025, more than 300 people attended the fly-in, along with the New England Wing of the Commemorative Air Force and Civil Air Patrol participating through volunteer help.

Local news outlets in New Hampshire recently awarded the museum as the “Best Place to Take Kids” in southern New Hampshire for the sixth year in a row.