Your Next Flight Plan: Southern New Hampshire

Known for its rugged Granite State spirit and classic New England charm, the Merrimack River Valley region, spanning the cities of Manchester, Londonderry, and Concord, New Hampshire, offers a flying experience that blends deep industrial history with some of the most scenic approaches in the country.

Rich in history, Manchester was originally built on the power of the Amoskeag Falls, where 19th-century business leaders constructed the largest textile mill complex in the world. Those mile-long brick facades still line the Merrimack River, serving as perfect visual checkpoints while cruising overhead.

Boasting deep agricultural roots, the area is said to be home to the first potato crop planted in North America. Today, the landscape has shifted to a scattering of apple orchards that provide a quaint and rustic feel without compromising on the strides in commercial growth the area has made over the past couple of decades.

For pilots looking to take in the rolling hills of the White Mountains just to the north, or soak up the history—of both aviation and country—found at numerous museums in the area, the southern New Hampshire region is worth more than a consideration.

Here are some highlight aviation adventures to discover throughout the Merrimack Valley corridor:

Aviation History Museum of New Hampshire

Located on the Londonderry side of Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (KMHT), the Aviation History Museum of New Hampshire offers a number of exhibits honoring the state’s aviation pioneers, as well as ongoing community events for pilots to participate and keep their skills sharp.

KMHT and the museum itself are pieces of New Hampshire aviation history, taking the place of what was formerly Grenier Air Force Base. The base was in operation from 1940 until 1966, where during World War II, its initial mission was to support anti-submarine activity in the Atlantic by locating and attacking German U-boats.

Last summer, the museum hosted a Father’s Day Weekend Fly-In BBQ, where more than 300 people joined the celebration. The event was sponsored by local aviation-services provider Nashua Jet Aviation, which provided the hangar space for the event, and raised thousands of dollars for the youth education programs. This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, June 20.

For pilots looking to get an extra lesson and keep their skills sharp, every Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET, the museum’s Elite Flight Simulator is open to the public. According to the facility, the most common scenario practiced is taking control of a Mooney M20. Starting on Runway 35 at KMHT, participants take off, climb, make turns, and then come back for a landing.

The easiest way to access the museum is by flying into KMHT and parking at Signature Aviation’s FBO at the airport. While the museum is located just outside the perimeter, Signature often provides a shuttle service, or the museum can be contacted directly for transportation options.

Run the Rail Trail 4-Miler

On Saturday May 2, aviation enthusiasts who want to stretch their legs and engage in some physical activity can attend the fifth annual Run the Rail Trail 4-Miler walk/run event.

Also located at the museum, the run begins and ends at the museum and takes participants on a winding route through north Londonderry along part of the Londonderry Rail Trail.

[Credit: Aviation History Museum of New Hampshire]

The event is a fundraiser to support the museum’s youth education programs, which include an upcoming summer camp and student plane-building projects at three New Hampshire high schools. This year, children 8 and under can participate in the “Pilot in Training” race, a 100-yard run where prizes will be given to all who run.

The cost to sign up for the race through March 31 is $25. Beginning April 1, the registration fee will increase to $30 and climb to $50 for all day-of signees.

Boston Logan 9/11 Memorial

After enjoying the southern New Hampshire countryside, pilots can easily connect to one of America’s busiest and most historic cities—Boston.

Accessible with a short 40-mile hop, the transition from the quiet New Hampshire hills to the busy corridors of Boston’s Logan International Airport (KBOS) brings pilots to one of the most significant sites in modern aviation history.

The Boston Logan 9/11 Memorial honors the passengers and crews of American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175, the two aircraft that departed Logan for Los Angeles on that fateful morning in 2001. For any aviator, a visit presents a powerful reminder of the weight of the profession and the resilience of the industry.

The memorial is a two-and-a-half-acre site featuring a large, shimmering glass cube known as “The Place of Remembrance.” Inside the structure, the names of those lost are etched into glass panels that catch the light from the sky.

At night, the cube glows from within, serving as a beacon visible from various points on the airport grounds. Two winding walkways lead visitors through a lushly landscaped grove of trees, specifically designed to provide a buffer of silence and reflection away from the constant roar of jet engines nearby.

Sightseeing

For pilots that have the luxury of choosing their route, flying in from the north into the Manchester-Concord corridor offers a spectacular transition from the rugged alpine terrain of the White Mountains to the rolling river valleys of the south.

If you are able to choose your arrival route, a flight path that takes you over the Presidential Range, a distinct section of the White Mountains, is a visual masterpiece. As you clear the high peaks of Mount Washington and Mount Adams, the terrain drops away into the vast, blue waters of Lake Winnipesaukee. This transition serves as a dramatic introduction to the state, where the jagged granite of the high peaks slowly gives way to the verdant, agricultural lowlands of the Merrimack Valley.

Navigating requires a keen eye on both the altimeter and the weather. On a clear VFR day, the sight of the snow-capped peaks in the distance provides a stark contrast to the gold-domed State House in Concord, which serves as a primary visual landmark for your final approach into Concord Municipal Airport (KCON) or KMHT.

This northern route allows you to appreciate the sheer diversity of the New Hampshire landscape, moving from the highest points of elevation to the historic industrial centers that powered the nation’s growth. It is a reminder that in this part of the country the wilderness and city are separated only by a few minutes of flight time.