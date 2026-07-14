Master Your Oshkosh Arrival

Each year during the week of EAA AirVenture, Wittman Regional (KOSH) in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, transforms from a quaint general aviation airport into one of the nation’s busiest landing spots.

Last year alone saw more than 16,000 aircraft operations at KOSH during the 11-day period leading up to and during the event, meaning each hour roughly 108 aircraft either took off or landed while the airport was open.

While that sort of activity generates over $250 million of economic impact for Oshkosh and the surrounding Fox Valley region, for pilots that traffic can mean controlled chaos in the best of times and total disorder in the worst.

In a guest blog post for ForeFlight, Plane + Pilot editor in chief Cayla McLeod, who is an 11-year AirVenture veteran, offered some pro tips that every pilot needs to know when venturing out to GA’s ultimate fly-in event on July 20-26.

Among that advice for safely navigating the arrival procedures, ensuring proper preparation remains at the top.

Because flying into Oshkosh requires highly structured visual procedures, committing the NOTAM to memory—and having it handy in the cockpit—should be treated as a requirement. The Experimental Aircraft Association has produced a number of videos detailing the proper techniques and arrival process for those flying in. These sorts of tools are invaluable pieces of information to review for first-time attendees and Oshkosh veterans alike.

Another pointer is to carry ample fuel. Extended flight times can easily occur due to heavy traffic volume, weather delays, holding patterns, and go-arounds. The FAA recommends having sufficient fuel to accommodate unexpected delays or to divert to another airport if needed, and pilots who attempt to use a “minimum fuel” excuse can expect to be turned away.

It’s also important to remember that the high-paced nature of the arrival doesn’t end once landed. After landing, pilots are expected to safely and expeditiously vacate the runway into the grass to clear the way for the continuous stream of aircraft touching down immediately behind them.

Having a diagram of the airport handy in the cockpit can be a big help in keeping pilots organized as they navigate the hustle and bustle on the ground.

Flying into Oshkosh is an important moment for any pilot, and although it can be a stressful process, by controlling what you can and exercising total attention to detail the reward once touching down is unlike any other felt in aviation.