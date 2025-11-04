Zenith Aircraft Owners First to Benefit From New MOSAIC Ruling

For the general aviation community, updates of the 2004 sport pilot rule that arrived earlier this year in the form of Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC), the FAA’s reimagined ruling, were a long time coming.

Along with expanding the breadth of manufactured aircrafts now available at sport pilots’ finger tips, and increasing the possibilities designers can now pursue through new light sport aircraft (LSA) models, homebuilders can also now enjoy many popular kits that may have been previously unavailable to them.

Particularly, builders and owners of Zenith kit aircraft are immediately able to benefit from the new rules, the company detailed in a news release.

Officially unveiled by U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy this summer at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, MOSAIC drastically changes the types of aircraft sport pilots can operate, moving restrictions from rigid weight limits to more performance-based classifications. The new sport pilot privileges are now in full effect as of October 22—90 days after being published in the Federal Register.

[Credit: FAA]

Gone are the strict 1,320-weight and two-seat maximum requirements and in their place are rules allowing for aircraft of any kind with clean stall speeds of 59 knots calibrated airspeed and up to four seats, although the two-passenger restriction remains in place.

Many of Zenith’s most popular builds, including the STOL CH 750 and CH 750 Cruzer, have design gross weights of 1,440 pounds—120 pounds over the previous restrictions. According to the company, CH 750 owners registered as experimental amateur-built (E-AB) aircraft can now choose to increase that gross weight number of 1,440 pounds.

“We are thrilled that Zenith owners and pilots are now able to benefit from this new FAA rule,” Zenith Aircraft president Sebastien Heintz said. “This provides them with additional utility and capability, maximizing the value of owning a Zenith.”

CH 750 owners and operators that wish to increase their aircraft’s gross weight must follow the “major change” process detailed in the operating limitations that include going back to Phase 1 flight testing, demonstrating the aircraft at the new weight, and reflecting necessary logbook entries, the company said.

According to FAA registrations, Zenith is the No. 1 brand of LSAs in the U.S. A recent report from the Light Aircraft Manufacturers Association (LAMA), details Zenith’s popularity among the LSA charts, with 1,030 registered aircraft and three different models occupying the top three slots.

Developed in the early 2000s to take advantage of the LSA category, the Zenith STOL CH 750 is a two-seat, all-metal utility kitplane. The aircraft is often called the “Sky Jeep” for its rugged looks and short takeoff and landing (STOL) capabilities.

Zenith’s newest CH 750 variant, the STOL CH 750 Super Duty, also now available under new LSA classifications despite its 1,900-pound gross weight, features a third jumpseat, larger wheels, and increased load carrying capability due to larger wings and more power.

Zenith did note that increasing the weight or speed of any aircraft does decrease its strength and that builders need to respect the design limitations of the aircraft.