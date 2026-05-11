Where’s Cayla? The Valdez Adventure

I’m sure most of y’all are familiar with the Where’s Waldo? puzzle book series. In the spirit of my aviation adventures, I feel like I may need to rename this newsletter series “Where’s Cayla?”

I always seem to find myself telling these stories via talk-to-text while in the middle of whatever great general aviation adventure I’ve managed to stumble into. And this Sunday’s newsletter is absolutely no different.

Earlier this week, I was coming to you from an Airbnb outside of Palmer, Alaska. Since then, I’ve been on the move again, driving five hours east to Valdez for the legendary STOL competition and fly-in.

Now, some of you may be wondering: In a state with as many taildraggers as there are people, why drive instead of fly? The simple answer is weather.

Since arriving here nine days ago, it’s been a nonstop challenge. And while flying would certainly provide its own breathtaking views, I’d rather be safe than sorry, especially with 8,000-foot peaks disappearing straight into the clouds in every direction I look.

That said, I’m here to tell you the drive was absolutely worth it. If you ever get the opportunity to make the drive from Anchorage through Glennallen to Valdez, do it. It is, quite simply, one of the most uniquely beautiful drives I’ve ever experienced in my life.

As I write this, I’m sitting in a chair at the edge of the runway, watching a bald eagle soar over Valdez Airport (PAVD) while taildraggers of every shape, size, and color line the ramp. Their pilots wander around with coffee cups in hand, catching up with friends and trying to stay warm in the frigid temperatures. Luckily—or perhaps unluckily for the competitors—the wind isn’t blowing.

Honestly, this airport may be the most beautiful one I’ve ever visited. It feels more like the Swiss Alps than the United States.

One thing I’ve quickly learned during my time here is that Alaska is essentially the world’s largest small town. Everybody knows everybody, and as long as you’re willing to go with the flow and say yes to adventure, you never know what opportunity might come your way.

Thanks to former AOPA president Darren Pleasance, who I picked up in Anchorage for this road trip, I was connected with an incredible couple who offered us their hangar apartment to stay in while we’re in Valdez. Aviators are generous everywhere. It doesn’t matter what part of the world you find yourself in—we’re all united by the same shared passion.

By the time this newsletter lands in your inbox, the STOL competition will be over, and I’ll likely be on my way back to the Lower 48. But I want to encourage you to make the trip north at least once in your life and experience a place that’s really difficult to describe with words alone.

Out here, airplanes are the equivalent of Ford F-150s. Aviation isn’t just a hobby—it’s a way of life in a manner most pilots can’t fully imagine until they experience Alaska for themselves.

The Last Frontier truly lives up to its name.