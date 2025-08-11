Flight Design—MOSAIC Ready 

Light sport aircraft (LSAs) arrived on the aviation scene in 2004. One brand took off impressively and has led the fleet in delivered aircraft ever since..

Globally, Flight Design has shipped nearly 2,000 aircraft over those 21 years.

Most of these were the groundbreaking CT series with its distinctive “egg-shaped” fuselage that proved to be highly aerodynamic. In every way, CT outperformed Cessna’s 152, to which it was often compared. Indeed, a CT is 10 inches wider inside than a Cessna 172, though it is limited to two seats.

After a fantastic run in the LSA market, the German company debuted its all-new F2 model at Europe’s popular AERO Friedrichshafen show in 2019. It later entered production after winning approvals in several countries.

Now, with the FAA’s new MOSAIC (Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification) regulation being adopted, the company says the F2 is a nearly perfect interpretation of the new rule. F2 is a premium upgrade to the CT series and the new model quickly appealed to pilots that placed orders.

When F2 hit the market, things were calm and uneventful in Europe. Flight Design deftly used experienced labor and inexpensive facilities in southern Ukraine to perform major carbon-fiber fabrication before sending the fuselages to Germany or the Czech Republic for final assembly and test-flying.

We all know what has been happening to Ukraine in recent years.

As hostilities increased, the company was forced to relocate staff, tooling, and inventory to facilities in the Czech Republic. Imagine Cirrus having to suddenly relocate its Duluth, Minnesota, factory to Texas, and you can imagine how logistically challenging it would be.

A fully-revised second-generation model, the F2 was engineered to perfectly meet the FAA’s MOSAIC regulation that greatly expands the LSA category.

Flight Design

Flight Design is a well-established international company, and it coped amazingly well. Nonetheless, delays earning revenue and a mountain of relocation expenses exacted a toll. Flight Design had to search for new investors.

As it has for Cirrus Aircraft, Continental Aerospace, ICON Aircraft, Glasair Aviation, and Diamond Aircraft, the money Flight Design needed came from China businessmen. All these companies have continued operating as they had before receiving Chinese investments.

SG Investments America LLC purchased Flight Design in March, with the deal finalized in April. The purchase settled Flight Design’s exit from restructuring as required by German law.

Although a Chinese-backed company now owns Flight Design, it will have almost no input to F2’s design. The LSA was already complete when the ownership change occurred.

American pilots intrigued by F2 will be served by a U.S. company run by Americans—Airtime Aviation.

Now in its second generation of family operation, Airtime Aviation knows the LSA market as well as any dealership in the USA. The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company has long been the largest and most successful retailer of LSAs in America.

It knows pilots. It likes pilots. It speaks the language of pilots.

“SG Investments America is a division of the globally-recognized Shang Gong Group,” said Airtime Aviation co-owner Tom Gutmann Jr., noting other significant investments in recreational aviation.

SG is also the owner of ICON Aircraft, builder of the A5 seaplane.

SG Investments is channeling its energy and resources into enhancing Flight Design’s Czech production facility.

“They have laid out ambitious plans to ramp up production to four airplanes per month by the close of 2025,” said Gutmann. “SG will go further with a brand-new facility in the Czech Republic, proving their commitment to innovation and expansion….Production of F2 will remain in Europe, where the principal Chinese owner has lived for the last 19 years. While seeking a new F2 production facility close to an airport, SG wants a highly professional factory aiming to modernize production. They already have dedicated personnel and equipment for this.”

New facilities will allow Flight Design to raise production from four F2s per month to six.

Flight Design’s F2 Mosaic LSA is projected to boast a VH (maximum level speed) limit of 135 knots and a maximum takeoff weight (MTOW) of 1,650 pounds.

“This represents a significant leap in performance compared to current LSA limitations, offering increased speed for those cross-country adventures and the ability to carry more of what you need,” Gutmann said.

Centrally-located Airtime Aviation handles all the import details, according to Gutmann.

“We manage the entire process, ensuring full compliance with FAA regulations, and we offer a robust network of sales and independent, qualified service centers throughout the country,” he said.