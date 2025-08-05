Goodyear Selling Pieces of Flagship Aircraft

To celebrate the 100 year anniversary of its blimp program, Goodyear is offering fans an opportunity to own a piece of one of the famed airships that have become a mainstay at sporting events and award shows.

Goodyear is selling off pieces of its longest-running airship, Spirit of Goodyear, in commemorative keepsake boxes. Included in the boxes are pieces of the blimp’s envelope—the large outer structure that holds helium and other gases.

The Spirit of Goodyear, Europa, and Stars and Stripes were all part of Goodyear’s GZ-20 class of airships, the last of which was deflated in 2017. The company announced at AirVenture in July that it would be donating the last GZ-20 class gondola frame to a children’s exhibit at the EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

The commemorative keepsake is available on Goodyear’s website for $85. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the museum along with the gondola frame.

Since the retirement of the GZ-20 class in 2017, Goodyear has been flying semi-rigid dirigibles as its iconic airship. These airships are faster and quieter than the previous models and consist of a frame, allowing them to retain their shape when the helium is drained. While not technically blimps, Goodyear insists on carrying on the old descriptor.

“Because a Goodyear semi-rigid dirigible doesn’t roll off the tongue,” company airship historian Eddie Ogden said.

Goodyear blimps have been a symbol for sports fans for more than 50 years—big games are not complete without the balloon-like aircraft flying overhead. But more than an inflated advertisement, the blimps provide television broadcasters with unique footage from the air that they wouldn’t otherwise have. In return, the blimps have organically become a staple to some of America’s most cherished pastimes.

During EAA AirVenture, Plane & Pilot was fortunate enough to take a ride in the blimp and experience its uniqueness firsthand.