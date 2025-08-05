Goodyear Selling Pieces of Flagship Aircraft

To celebrate 100 years of its iconic airship program, the company is offering commemorative pieces of its longest-running blimp.

Parris Clarke
Goodyear blimp [File photo]
Key Takeaways:

  • Goodyear is selling pieces of its retired Spirit of Goodyear blimp as commemorative keepsakes for $85 each, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the EAA Aviation Museum.
  • The sale commemorates the 100th anniversary of Goodyear's blimp program and the retirement of the GZ-20 class of airships.
  • Goodyear's current airships are semi-rigid dirigibles, but the company continues to use the term "blimp" for marketing and tradition.
  • Goodyear blimps have become iconic symbols at sporting events and provide unique aerial footage for television broadcasts.
To celebrate the 100 year anniversary of its blimp program, Goodyear  is offering fans an opportunity to own a piece of one of the famed airships that have become a mainstay at sporting events and award shows.

Goodyear is selling off pieces of its longest-running airship, Spirit of Goodyear, in commemorative keepsake boxes. Included in the boxes are pieces of the blimp’s envelope—the large outer structure that holds helium and other gases. 

The Spirit of Goodyear, Europa, and Stars and Stripes were all part of Goodyear’s GZ-20 class of airships, the last of which was deflated in 2017. The company announced at AirVenture in July that it would be donating the last GZ-20 class gondola frame to a children’s exhibit at the EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

The commemorative keepsake is available on Goodyear’s website for $85. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the museum along with the gondola frame. 

Since the retirement of the GZ-20 class in 2017, Goodyear has been flying semi-rigid dirigibles as its iconic airship. These airships are faster and quieter than the previous models and consist of a frame, allowing them to retain their shape when the helium is drained. While not technically blimps, Goodyear insists on carrying on the old descriptor. 

“Because a Goodyear semi-rigid dirigible doesn’t roll off the tongue,” company airship historian Eddie Ogden said.

Goodyear blimps have been a symbol for sports fans for more than 50 years—big games are not complete without the balloon-like aircraft flying overhead. But more than an inflated advertisement, the blimps provide television broadcasters with unique footage from the air that they wouldn’t otherwise have. In return, the blimps have organically become a staple to some of America’s most cherished pastimes. 

During EAA AirVenture, Plane & Pilot was fortunate enough to take a ride in the blimp and experience its uniqueness firsthand. 

Parris Clarke

Parris is a writer and content producer for Firecrown. When Parris isn't chasing stories, you can find him watching or playing basketball.
