Fresh Video on AJ Sport, a MOSAIC-Ready LSA

Are you going to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025? If you are one of the lucky ones, you can go view the newest special light sport aircraft (SLSA) in the U.S. fleet. I am writing about AeroJones USA’s AJ Sport.

Yep, you can see it in sleek carbon fiber by visiting SilverLight Aviation—booths 356 and 357 in the Main Aircraft display area not far inside the main gate.

Why SilverLight? That Florida builder also makes the American Ranger gyroplane series and introduced their folding-wing Recon homebuilt last year. These flying machines plus the new AJ Sport will be available for your close inspection. All are priced to qualify in the “affordable aviation” space.

Never one to get much sleep, AeroJones USA CEO Abid Farooqui this year will debut the AeroJones AJ Sport to show goers. Come touch it and try it on for size.

Not going to Oshkosh? Bummer, but you’re in luck.

Right below you can watch my interview with Farooqui at the Spruce Creek Fly-In after Sun ’n Fun 2025. He explains how the new airplane was configured and talks about how it flies. Lots of detail views and some in-flight images are part of the fun.

Come on along for a ride!