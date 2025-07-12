Now Appearing on Plane & Pilot

Just in time for that summer celebration of flight called “Oshkosh” (more completely, EAA AirVenture Oshkosh), a favorite of many readers is now fully available on Plane & Pilot online.

Thanks to Firecrown for preserving thousands of articles on all forms of affordable aircraft dating back to the first days of the Internet. It’s all here for your consumption. As a bonus, you can also check out the entire suite of Firecrown aviation titles. One look at the menu bar (or the “Brands” button on mobile devices) shows you the breadth of Firecrown’s aviation coverage… and now, that includes ByDanJohnson.com and all the affordable aviation content.

Also, take advantage of the search capability (magnifying glass). This can take you to any of the hundreds of airplanes covered over the years. They’re all here!

If you arrive at Plane & Pilot online but don’t see Affordable Aviation, click on the Plane & Pilot button at the top left (desktop/laptop) or the “Brands” button (mobile), then look for this logo…

Please have a look around. If you find something missing from the former ByDanJohnson.com site, offer some feedback so we are aware of your interest. A first such request involved our LSA fleet statistics for the USA. We’re working on that but we are interested in your thoughts so let us hear from you.

The great news is… most of what you loved about ByDanJohnson.com is here now thanks to the digital team at Firecrown. Explore widely and best of luck finding your ideal affordable flying machine.