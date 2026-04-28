Tickets on Sale for 61st National Championship Air Races

Tickets for one of general aviation’s most anticipated events, the National Championship Air Races (NCAR), are officially on sale, the organization announced last week.

The competition takes place from September 16-20 in Roswell, New Mexico, marking the second year it will call the “UFO Capital of the World” home after spending decades in Reno, Nevada. In addition to the races, the event will also include an appearance from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, who will make their first appearance at the Roswell Air Center (KROW).

“2025 was our first year hosting the National Championship Air Races in Roswell, and we were overwhelmed by the support we received from the community and from the state of New Mexico,” said Tony Logoteta, president of the NCAR event production group, in a news release. “This year will be a whole new experience for attendees with the participation of all seven classes, civilian and military performers, and the debut of the [Air Force] Thunderbirds.”

Tickets are available on the NCAR website at early bird prices. Packages vary from single-day admission to weeklong and VIP packages. Lodging in Roswell can be limited, so NCAR officials encourage attendees to look for accommodations in surrounding towns like Artesia, Ruidoso, Alamogordo, and Portales if needed.

For those looking to fly directly to the event, aircraft parking reservations can be made at the Roswell Air Center’s FBO.

Along with the races, the event also offers many other aviation-related activities such as the STEM Discovery Zone, aimed at inspiring the next generation of aviators, and a plethora of military demonstrations and static displays.

The competition expects to see the return of all seven racing classes and over 100 competing airplanes.

The Jet Class serves as the speedster category, with pilots flying around the racecourse at over 500 mph. Close behind is the fan-favorite Unlimited Class, which generally features stock or modified World War II fighters like the P-51 Mustang and speeds also exceeding 500 mph. The Sport Class showcases the cutting edge of homebuilt innovation, with sleek kitplanes reaching speeds of 350 mph on a 6.37-mile course.

In the T-6 Class, pilots race identical stock aircraft, highlighting strategy rather than just engine performance. Other classes include Formula 1, which features aircraft powered by a Continental O-200 engine, and Biplane, which offers equally exciting, white-knuckle racing.

Also back for its sixth year is the ever-popular STOL Drag. A sprint to reach the finish line and stop first, the STOL competition is a 3,250-foot, straight line down-and-back drag race. The focus is on precision as aircraft that don’t come to a complete stop between runs are disqualified.

According to NCAR, the event generates as much as $100 million annually for the local economy in Roswell. September will mark the 61st year in the event’s history.