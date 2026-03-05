Texas Tightens Its Grip

Ah, the great state of Texas.

It’s a place of such immense depth and magnitude that attempting to describe it feels almost as daunting as the state is large. Although I’ve spent the last five years trying to loosen the grip this land has on me, it isn’t quite that simple. Texas doesn’t just host you—it has a tendency of claiming you.

From a wide variety of general aviation activities and adventures to meeting some of the most welcoming pilots and personalities, every time I think I’ve gotten over what the Lone Star State has to offer, I get sucked right back in.

In Texas, there is freedom in familiarity. You can fly in one direction for hours and still look down to see that distinctive red, white, and blue Lone Star flag waving right back at you. Whether it’s the familiar smell of a brisket smoking for hours as you open the door of an airplane at a small town FBO, or a simple “howdy” from a lineman, there’s a certain hominess to Texas that I haven’t seen replicated in other states.

To add to the state’s hospitable appeal, it’s almost as if it was designed by those who believe a runway is just as essential as a driveway. There are over 300 public-use airports and around 1,200 private ranch strips, cementing the fact that GA is far from a luxury. It’s a primary mode of transport.

From the quiet, secluded peace of the Flying V Ranch (T26) in Louise to the hustling and bustling airpark community of Pecan Plantation (66TE) in Granbury, Texans live and die by general aviation accessibility. There’s a deep-seated respect for the freedom of flight that mirrors the state’s broader ethos and fierce devotion to personal freedom.

In this March/April issue of Plane + Pilot, I take my best shot at highlighting a few of the incredible adventures this state has to offer to pilots. However, the reality is that there isn’t enough time in the day—nor a large enough 100LL budget—to uncover every hidden gem available to the recreational pilot.

To kick-start this issue, I flew from Burnet (KBMQ) to Sulphur Springs (KSLR) to visit one of Texas’ own aircraft manufacturers—Legend Aircraft. Thanks to instructor Levi Noguess and the Legend team, I had the chance to get up close and personal with the Legend Nomad. With a powerful Rotax 916iS and an 82-inch Catto propeller practically slingshotting me into the sky, I now have a firsthand look as to why content creator Trent Palmer raves about his tube-and-fabric taildragger.

Boomerang Air flies high over Texas. [Credit: Cayla McLeod]

Switching gears from a flight to Legend Aircraft HQ, my friends and I were able to complete a trip that every pilot should have on their bucket list—a flight to explore Big Bend National Park. Only two hours by air, as opposed to an eight-hour drive, GA makes this destination an easy weekend trip, as opposed to a weeklong affair.

Although this far West Texas experience isn’t nearly as difficult to plan or prepare for as compared to the Idaho backcountry, which was highlighted in our January/February issue, there are several similar aspects, including a lack of traditional amenities. Whether you’re planning on landing at the Lajitas International Airport (T89) or Fulcher Field’s gravel strip, planning ahead is an absolute necessity.

Transitioning from the emptiness of West Texas back toward Austin, I also caught up with Tres Clinton of C3 Air.

Thanks to Clinton, I was able to take a much-needed tailwheel proficiency flight in his Carbon Cub EX, as well as be introduced to Red Sands Ranch, a grass strip camping and rental facility perfect for pilots just passing through or those who may want to throw quite the party.

If you’re a pilot seeking your next Texas-sized flying adventure, look no further. Schedule that PTO, exclaim “clear prop,” and enjoy a well-deserved flight to the Lone Star State.