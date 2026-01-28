Plane + Pilot Podcast: Levi Noguess

This week on the Plane + Pilot Podcast, Cayla McLeod sits down with veteran and backcountry enthusiast Levi Noguess to discuss his journey to the High Sierra Fly-In.

Noguess, a seasoned flight instructor with years of experience in the Texas flying scene, recently made the trek out west to the playa.

Noguess talks about his time flying Legend Aircraft’s Nomad to the event, Onewheeling to a motel room, and even competing in STOL Drag as a rookie against legends like Steve Henry.

“So here I am, he’s the undisputed champion, and I’m lined up against him and I’m just thinking, ‘Huh, well I get to be racing against Steve Henry for about a 10th of a second till he’s just gone,’” Noguess said during the episode. “Because his airplane launches like a bullet off the line.”

Noguess was one of many pilots to complete in the STOL Drag series. [Credit: Ryan Cleek]

In addition to the flying, what stands out the most to Noguess is the camaraderie and connections made during the nightly bonfire. He said the uniqueness of the community of pilots from all walks of life who gather in the desert makes the event what it is.

From backcountry insights, like on how to land on a dry lakebed for the first time, to Noguess’ journey to the High Sierra, this episode is a must listen for those looking to find their way to a local riverbed or the party on the playa.

The Plane + Pilot Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever podcasts are consumed. Stay tuned each Wednesday for new episodes.