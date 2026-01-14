Plane + Pilot Kicks Off Weekly General Aviation Podcast

As Plane + Pilot embarks on its brand-new redesign as the ultimate general aviation (GA) adventure publication, it isn’t just the look that’s changing. We’re also deepening our conversation with the general aviation community.

To kick off the launch, we are thrilled to introduce the Plane + Pilot podcast, a series dedicated to the people, places, and adventures that make general aviation special.

Aaron Foster flies a Super Cub over the Idaho backcountry. [Credit: Cayla McLeod]

Kicking off the new podcast series is “The High Stakes and High Rewards of Backcountry Aviation.” Editor-in-chief Cayla McLeod sits down with Aaron Foster, a highly experienced backcountry instructor, tailwheel CFI, and founder of Foster Aviation at the Missoula Montana Airport (KMSO).

In this premiere episode, Foster shares hard-earned wisdom on what it takes to safely explore the rugged beauty of backcountry flying. The conversation begins with a discussion on the benefits of tailwheel training and how it can create better pilots.

“I definitely advocate for getting a tailwheel endorsement. I think it makes you a better pilot,” Foster said during the episode. “You know, technically, I tell my students you shouldn’t learn anything new. Getting your tailwheel endorsement should be all the things that you were taught in your primary training, but the trikes let you get sloppy with.”

Aaron Foster is a tailwheel and backcountry CFI in Missoula, Montana. [Credit: Cayla McLeod]

In addition to tailwheel tips and tricks, listeners will discover the “frontcountry” training required before venturing out into the backcountry, as well as etiquette for respecting wilderness areas. The episode also explores the unique challenges and rewards of flying in the demanding environments of Montana and Idaho, providing practical advice for both beginner and seasoned GA pilots ready to level up their skills responsibly.

Whether you’re dreaming of earning your tailwheel endorsement, flying the backcountry, or simply love the thrill of general aviation, this episode provides the expertise needed to fly smarter and safer in and around the wilderness.

The Plane + Pilot podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever podcasts are consumed. Stay tuned for more episodes dropping weekly.