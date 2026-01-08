Welcome to the all-new Plane + Pilot, your ultimate general aviation adventure magazine.

Fueled by a deep love for new experiences, the thrill of exciting escapades, and, of course, the magnificent little airplanes that make it all possible, I am absolutely thrilled to reveal the first piece of our brand-new, explorative guidebook.

While Plane + Pilot boasts long and storied roots, we are charting a new course. We’ll be spending less time on new products and historical reflections and more time celebrating the people, places, and personalities that make flying an experience meant to be enjoyed and shared.

Our bold new logo, look, and feel are driven by a content strategy designed to inspire you to exclaim, “Clear prop!” Our deliberately chosen color palette reflects the Earth below, the sky above, and the great outdoors where our adventures begin. Our magnetic heading-inspired logo is more than just a symbol. It’s our commitment to guide you, the GA enthusiast, on your next great 100LL-fueled journey.

From where to go, to how to get there, and everything in between, we are committed to stories written for pilots by pilots—ones that focus on the joy, challenge, and unforgettable moments that unfold when you combine a passion for flight with a desire to explore.

Glacier National Park is quite a sight to from above. [Credit: Cayla McLeod]

Venturing West

Motivated by adventurous goals of my own, I landed on the edge of the nation’s most intense and desolate wilderness this past spring with a mission—immerse myself in Montana and Idaho’s backcountry flying scene.

In this debut January/February issue, I’m thrilled to share a collection of stories that come directly from my own logbook that span the rugged, breathtaking landscapes of the Mountain West.

Whether it was my first backcountry flight into Moose Creek (1U1), where I unashamedly blared music through my headset to distract from the terrifyingly beautiful terrain below, or a moment of complete satisfaction after successfully completing backcountry checkouts of my own, I have learned firsthand the unique challenges that the nation’s most rugged wilderness presents.

Although most pilots venture into the backcountry with good intentions, I saw up close how quickly situations can go from as planned to life threatening. From seeing fresh airplane wreckage on the side of Lower Loon Creek (C53) to watching pilots struggle to take off on warm, high density altitude days in Schafer Meadows (8U2), what pilots don’t know, or fail to understand in the backcountry, can be deadly.

But through proper planning and training, the rewards of the Idaho and Montana backcountry await.

In an attempt to educate and inform, I sat down with my backcountry instructors as well as organization presidents, and even a backcountry pilot outfitter, so you can also absorb their tips, tricks, and stories. Look to us to prepare for the backcountry in a responsible and well-informed manner.

Farther south in Nevada, my desire to attend and report on the High Sierra Fly-In has been a long-awaited venture. Admittedly nervous to attend the event due to not knowing what to expect, in combination with realizing it was far removed from any regular amenities, left me feeling motivated to explain the ins and outs of what takes place on the playa.

Although I was unable to fly into High Sierra due to poor weather and not wanting to bring a borrowed Cessna 182 to a dry lake bed, I elected for an airline flight to Reno (KRNO) and then drove there in a rented Jeep Wrangler. After narrowly avoiding getting stuck on several occasions due to torrential downpours the previous day, I made it to the playa, and not a single soul cared that I wasn’t exactly arriving in airplane style.

Sometimes, finding a way to connect with our vibrant aviation community is often more important than the method of arrival. That sentiment certainly resonated on the playa. Check out our upcoming piece to learn more about the High Sierra Fly-In.

As we begin charting this exciting new course, I want to extend our deepest gratitude to our loyal readers, subscribers, and advertisers for sticking with Plane + Pilot for over 60 years. I sincerely hope that you find enjoyment, inspiration, and important takeaways within these general aviation experiences and travels.

As always, I look forward to hearing your thoughts, suggestions, and feedback. My inbox is always open (cayla.mcleod@firecrown.com).

See y’all at the airport.

McLeod pilots a Cessna 182A over Ronan, Montana. [Credit: Leigh Hubner]

Acknowledgement

The stories in this issue, along with my personal growth as a new mountain flier, would not have been possible without the generosity, trust, and guidance of a few key individuals. Thanks to Keven Sasser, Matt Garadyalde, Scott and Stacy Newell, Art Dykstra, Dave Harriton, Donald Julius, Aaron Foster, and Brenna McGuinness for being a valued part of launching Plane + Pilot’s next chapter.

McLeod flies home to Missoula, Montana from Seeley Lake. [Credit: Cayla McLeod]

Meet the Editor in Chief

Cayla McLeod, 26, is a private pilot, instrument rating student, and general aviation enthusiast. With almost 1,000 hours of flight time since 2015—the majority in tailwheel aircraft—McLeod combines her communications and marketing background with a passionate love of flight. Having previously served in editorial and social media roles with the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), she has been reporting and writing about the aviation industry for five years. When she’s not flying or writing, McLeod can be found adventuring around the country with her Australian Shepherds, Sabre and Tex.

This article first appeared in the January/February 2026 issue of Plane + Pilot magazine.