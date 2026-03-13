Photos of the Week: March 9-13

Legend Nomads making their flying debut in Texas.

Cayla McLeod
Verified
Edited By: Parris Clarke
[Credit: Jim Wilson]
[Credit: Jim Wilson]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • American Legend Aircraft has debuted two new custom Legend Nomad aircraft from their factory in Sulphur Springs, Texas.
  • These latest Nomads are equipped with the powerful 160 hp Rotax 916iS engine.
  • The Legend Nomad, added to the lineup last year, has garnered significant attention, particularly thanks to social media influencer Trent Palmer.
  • More information about the Legend Nomad can be found in the March/April issue of *Plane + Pilot* magazine.
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Our friends at American Legend Aircraft in Sulphur Springs, Texas (KSLR), are enjoying this warmer spring weather by debuting two of their latest aircraft to roll off the factory floor. 

These are two custom Legend Nomads featuring the Rotax 916iS engine, producing 160 hp. The Nomad, which was added to the American Legend lineup last year, has enjoyed significant coverage and attention thanks to social media influencer Trent Palmer, who regularly showcases the airplane on his numerous channels. 

For more information on the Legend Nomad, check out the March/April issue of Plane + Pilot magazine.

[Credit: Jim Wilson]
[Credit: Jim Wilson]
[Credit: Jim Wilson]
[Credit: Jim Wilson]
[Credit: Jim Wilson]
[Credit: Jim Wilson]
[Credit: Jim Wilson]
[Credit: Jim Wilson]

Cayla McLeod

Cayla McLeod is a private pilot with a love for all things tailwheel and grass strips. She has been actively involved in general aviation for the last decade, and can’t imagine life without flying and the people that go with it.
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