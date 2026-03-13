Photos of the Week: March 9-13

Our friends at American Legend Aircraft in Sulphur Springs, Texas (KSLR), are enjoying this warmer spring weather by debuting two of their latest aircraft to roll off the factory floor.

These are two custom Legend Nomads featuring the Rotax 916iS engine, producing 160 hp. The Nomad, which was added to the American Legend lineup last year, has enjoyed significant coverage and attention thanks to social media influencer Trent Palmer, who regularly showcases the airplane on his numerous channels.

For more information on the Legend Nomad, check out the March/April issue of Plane + Pilot magazine.