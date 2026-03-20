Photos of the Week: March 16-20

While Michigan and Wisconsin are currently tucked under blizzard-induced, record-shattering snowfall, the Plane + Pilot team is already looking ahead to the thaw. We are hard at work on our May/June issue, which will feature a deep dive into flying across the stunning Great Lakes region.

Naturally, no Great Lakes adventure is complete without a stop at Michigan’s Mackinac Island. Though the popular vacation destination is currently in its quiet offseason, we’re counting down the days until the spring flying begins in earnest.

To help pass the time until the snow and ice melts, we’ve gathered a collection of favorite shots from past flights to the island. Check out the preview below, and stay tuned for the full story in our upcoming May/June issue.

Photos by Grace Yakuber