Photos of the Week: March 16-20

Here’s a sneak peek at our upcoming Great Lakes issue.

Cayla McLeod
Verified
Edited By: Parris Clarke
[Credit: Grace Yakuber]
[Credit: Grace Yakuber]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Plane + Pilot magazine is preparing a deep dive into flying across the Great Lakes region for its May/June issue.
  • Michigan's Mackinac Island will be a featured destination within this Great Lakes flying adventure.
  • The current article serves as a preview, sharing a collection of photos from past flights to Mackinac Island to build anticipation for the full story.
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While Michigan and Wisconsin are currently tucked under blizzard-induced, record-shattering snowfall, the Plane + Pilot team is already looking ahead to the thaw. We are hard at work on our May/June issue, which will feature a deep dive into flying across the stunning Great Lakes region.

Naturally, no Great Lakes adventure is complete without a stop at Michigan’s Mackinac Island. Though the popular vacation destination is currently in its quiet offseason, we’re counting down the days until the spring flying begins in earnest.

To help pass the time until the snow and ice melts, we’ve gathered a collection of favorite shots from past flights to the island. Check out the preview below, and stay tuned for the full story in our upcoming May/June issue.

Photos by Grace Yakuber

[Credit: Cayla McLeod]
[Credit: Cayla McLeod]
[Credit: Cayla McLeod]
[Credit: Cayla McLeod]
[Credit: Cayla McLeod]
[Credit: Cayla McLeod]
[Credit: Cayla McLeod]
[Credit: Cayla McLeod]

Cayla McLeod

Cayla McLeod is a private pilot with a love for all things tailwheel and grass strips. She has been actively involved in general aviation for the last decade, and can’t imagine life without flying and the people that go with it.
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