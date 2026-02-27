Photos of the Week: Feb. 23-27, 2026

Jack Fleetwood crafts stunning aviation shots during a thrilling photo flight over Austin, Texas.

Cayla McLeod
Edited By: Travis Tingle
[Credit: Jack Fleetwood]
[Credit: Jack Fleetwood]
Key Takeaways:

  • The author expresses a strong passion for aerial photo flights, valuing the precision of formation flying and the thrill of capturing the perfect "money shot."
  • A recent photo flight over Austin, Texas, featured a Cirrus SR20 as the subject aircraft, photographed from a Cessna 182 photo ship.
  • Photographer Jack Fleetwood is highlighted for his exceptional skill in directing high-speed formations with subtle gestures to create stunning aerial masterpieces, which will be featured in the March/April issue of Plane + Pilot.
There’s something about a photo flight that I just love. From the act of pure formation flying to the raw adrenaline of never exactly knowing what shot is going to be the “money shot,” there’s a rush and thrill that’s hard to describe.

At the heart of the photo shoot, of course, are the airplanes. In this case, it’s the Cirrus SR20 flying off a straight-tail C182 photo ship over the skies of Austin, Texas. But also at the heart of the shoot is the photographer. This time, it’s Jack Fleetwood. I’ve been fortunate to work with first-class general aviation photographers like Fleetwood, and I’m routinely amazed at their ability to put the stress aside to craft the most stunning shots.

By acting as both photographer and director, professionals like Fleetwood serve as a second set of eyes, communicating through brief hand gestures that turn a high-speed formation into a static masterpiece. 

Fleetwood’s work will be featured in the upcoming March/April issue of Plane + Pilot, so make sure to keep an eye out. 

[Credit: Jack Fleetwood]
[Credit: Jack Fleetwood]
[Credit: Jack Fleetwood]
[Credit: Jack Fleetwood]
[Credit: Jack Fleetwood]

Cayla McLeod is a private pilot with a love for all things tailwheel and grass strips. She has been actively involved in general aviation for the last decade, and can’t imagine life without flying and the people that go with it.
