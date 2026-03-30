Mind Over Matter

Ten years ago, I was just getting started in aviation—a 16-year-old student pilot with maybe 15-20 hours in an Aeronca Champ. Flying was new, exciting, and something I was beginning to build confidence in with every lesson.

Then everything changed.

In those early days of training, I witnessed the man who taught me how to fly lose his life in an accident off the very runway we had flown from just hours before. I’ll never forget the moment—the unfamiliar cracking sound, the instinct to look up, and the sight of an airplane I had watched take off countless times… no longer climbing into a peaceful Georgia sunset.

It’s something no pilot—let alone a teenager—ever expects to experience, especially at a place that had quickly become a source of joy, growth, and confidence while learning to fly. What made it even harder was trying to process the loss of someone I had always believed was invincible in an airplane.

That moment stayed with me.

For years, it shaped the way I showed up in the cockpit. I kept flying, but not without hesitation, and not without fear. It took more than 500 hours and several years of consistent flying—surrounding myself with well-maintained aircraft and environments I trusted—before I truly began to feel confident again.

Even then, it wasn’t instant.

There’s a unique kind of struggle that comes from doing something you love while quietly battling doubt every time you show up to do it. I questioned my abilities. I questioned my instincts. I even questioned whether I belonged in aviation at all—despite being told I was a natural, a good stick, and someone who was lucky enough to be trained by one of the best.

But confidence isn’t built on what others say about you. It’s built on what you choose to believe about yourself.

Over the past decade—especially in this recent season of pursuing my instrument rating—I’ve come to understand something deeply: mindset in the cockpit matters just as much as skill and decision-making. Maybe more.

Flying will test you. It will humble you. It will put you in situations where your instincts, your training, and your mental resilience all have to work together. And in those moments, it truly becomes mind over matter in a way that’s hard to explain unless you’ve lived it.

Somewhere along the way, I fell in love with flying again. Not just the act of it, but the process—the learning, the discipline, the constant pursuit of getting better. And the more I’ve learned, the more I’ve realized how much there still is to grow into.

That’s the beauty of aviation.

So if you’re in a season where your confidence feels shaken, where you’re questioning your abilities, or maybe you’re pushing toward that next rating—know this: You’re not alone. This path isn’t meant to be easy. There’s a reason not everyone earns a pilot certificate.

It demands precision, humility, resilience, and a willingness to keep showing up—even when it’s hard.

So keep going. Keep learning. Don’t overthink every moment. Trust your training. Trust your growth.

Confidence doesn’t come from never being shaken—it comes from choosing to keep learning, growing, and flying.