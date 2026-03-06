Photos of the Week: March 2-6, 2026

Spring has sprung.

Cayla McLeod
Edited By: Travis Tingle
[Credit: Jack Fleetwood]
[Credit: Jack Fleetwood]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Springtime marks increased seaplane activity in the southern U.S., featuring amphibious aircraft like C3 Air's Top Cub.
  • Obtaining a seaplane rating offers pilots a unique skill set, blending boating and flying, and can help satisfy annual flight review requirements.
  • Programs like C3 Air provide opportunities for pilots to experience the distinct freedom of seaplane operations.
  • The article showcases images from a seaplane photoshoot at Inks Lake in Burnet, Texas.
With springtime arriving across much of the southern United States, airplanes are quickly finding their way out of the hangar and back into the skies—or, in the case of C3 Air’s amphibious Top Cub, onto the lake.

Whether you’re hoping to avoid the annual flight review by earning a new rating or dreaming of owning a floatplane of your own, a seaplane rating is one of the best ways to add a unique skill set to your pilot certificate.

Through programs like C3 Air, pilots can put both their boating and flying skills to the test in a way that captures the true freedom of flight. We hope you enjoy these images from our photoshoot at Inks Lake in Burnet, Texas.

Photos by Jack Fleetwood

[Credit: Jack Fleetwood]
[Credit: Jack Fleetwood]
[Credit: Jack Fleetwood]
[Credit: Jack Fleetwood]
[Credit: Jack Fleetwood]

Cayla McLeod

Cayla McLeod is a private pilot with a love for all things tailwheel and grass strips. She has been actively involved in general aviation for the last decade, and can’t imagine life without flying and the people that go with it.
