Photos of the Week: Jan. 26-30, 2026

Grass strips, sandbars, and snow.

Cayla McLeod
Verified
Edited By: Travis Tingle
A Carbon Cub EX perched in a Lone Star State riverbed. [Credit: Cayla McLeod]
A Carbon Cub EX perched in a Texas riverbed. [Credit: Cayla McLeod]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • A pilot and Tres Clinton flew a Carbon Cub EX over snow-covered Texas after a major winter storm, seeking an escape from icy roads.
  • Their adventure included a grass strip landing at Red Sands Ranch near Mason, Texas, which will be featured in an upcoming issue of *Plane + Pilot*.
  • The article highlights the diverse recreational flying opportunities in Texas, from landing on grass strips and unique locations to utilizing major airport runways.
See a mistake? Contact us.

It isn’t too often that you find yourself flying low and slow over Texas and looking at snow down below. But that’s what happened this week, after a massive winter storm carved a path from the Lone Star State all the way to the Northeast. 

After several days of being unable to leave the confines of home due to icy roads winding their way through the Texas Hill Country, Tres Clinton of C3 Air and I needed a much-needed excuse to get out of our respective homes and go fly. 

With Clinton’s Carbon Cub EX as our chariot, we headed west toward Mason, Texas, for a grass strip landing at the Red Sands Ranch, which will be featured in the March/April issue ofPlane + Pilot. After enjoying our Subway lunch, we climbed back in the Cub for some riverbed fun. 

From landing on massive runways in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, to camping at unique locations like Red Sands Ranch, there is so much to see and do as a pilot recreating in the Lone Star State. Stay tuned for our upcoming issue to learn more.

Photos by Cayla McLeod 

Grass strips, sandbars, and snow
Grass strips, sandbars, and snow
Grass strips, sandbars, and snow
Grass strips, sandbars, and snow
Grass strips, sandbars, and snow
Grass strips, sandbars, and snow
Grass strips, sandbars, and snow
Grass strips, sandbars, and snow
Grass strips, sandbars, and snow
Grass strips, sandbars, and snow

Cayla McLeod

Cayla McLeod is a private pilot with a love for all things tailwheel and grass strips. She has been actively involved in general aviation for the last decade, and can’t imagine life without flying and the people that go with it.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get the latest Plane & Pilot Magazine stories delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE