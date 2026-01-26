Under Texas Skies

January 26, 2026

Being back in the great state of Texas for the winter has reminded me why I love this place so much. From endless flying opportunities to the active general aviation community spread across the Lone Star State, Texas is an exceptional place for aviation activity and adventure.

Texas has been such a source of inspiration that I decided to center Plane + Pilot’s March/April issue on flying adventures and destinations across this massive state.

Unlike where I learned to fly back in Georgia, most pilots I meet in Texas became pilots to make their lives easier, not simply as a stepping stone to an airline career, which was often the common denominator in the Atlanta area. Quite simply, getting from one end of Texas to the other can take anywhere from nine to 12 hours by car, depending on the route.

Here, aviation serves a very practical purpose for people with businesses, family, and friends spread far and wide.

I was reminded of this same practicality last summer while flying in Montana and Idaho, where GA acts as a lifeline, providing access to the backcountry, delivering lifesaving services to remote areas, and keeping small wilderness communities connected to the rest of the world.

The Fort Worth skyline as seen from a Cirrus SR20. [Credit: Cayla McLeod]

Too often, the nonflying public views general aviation as a luxury reserved for the wealthy and out of reach for most people. That perception, and our responsibility as pilots to advocate, educate, and share the love of flight, was brought to my attention not long ago during a conversation with Shelly Lesikar deZevallos this past week.

Whether we fly for work, pleasure, or simply to save time, that freedom is a privilege seldom found in other parts of the world.

DeZevallos, a fifth-generation Texan and third-generation commercial pilot based at West Houston Airport (KIWS), will be the featured pilot in our upcoming issue. Her dynamic background spans roles from Cessna sales representative to her current run for Congress in the upcoming election.

As someone who tends to steer clear of politics, I was curious to learn how she came to combine her two passions—aviation and public service.

“I realized we can change rules and regulations to better protect our industry,” said deZevallos.

While most of us don’t have the political background, or desire, to run for Congress, deZevallos emphasized how easy and important it is to engage with elected representatives to protect our freedom to fly.

“Each pilot can make a difference by voting and connecting with their congressional representatives,” she said. “Aviators have the expertise. Most members of Congress don’t fly and don’t fully understand the complexity of aviation and transportation infrastructure.”

It’s vital that pilots don’t take this freedom for granted. We must continue educating those who may not realize that general aviation is far more than a toy for the rich or famous.

After all, who wants to drive across Texas when you could fly?

Be sure to check out deZevallos’ story in the upcoming March/April issue of Plane + Pilot.