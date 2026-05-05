Last-Minute Alaskan Adventure 

Plane + Pilot issue about ‘Last Frontier’ aviation gems is officially in the works.

Cayla McLeod
Verified
Edited By: Travis Tingle
[Credit: Cayla McLeod]
[Credit: Cayla McLeod]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The author undertook a last-minute trip to Alaska, prompted by Victor Sierra Aviation (parent company of Tempest and McFarlane Alaska), to curate a special *Plane + Pilot* issue on the region's aviation.
  • The trip included attending the Alaska Airmen’s Association Great Alaska Aviation Gathering and visiting Talkeetna, a significant hub for de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Otter operations.
  • The author is also preparing to cover the unique Valdez STOL Competition, further exploring Alaska's distinct aviation culture.
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While attending the Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo a few weeks ago in Lakeland, Florida, I had the pleasure of meeting the team from Victor Sierra Aviation.

You may not recognize the name, but you likely know the products. Victor Sierra is the parent company behind well-known brands like Tempest and Alaskan Bushwheels, now rebranded as McFarlane Alaska.

During a conversation with Victor Sierra chief marketing officer John Herman, he complimented recent issues of Plane + Pilot and suggested I head to Alaska in early May to attend both the Alaska Airmen’s Association Great Alaska Aviation Gathering and the Valdez STOL Competition, with the goal of curating an issue focused on “The Last Frontier.”

Although Alaska had long been on my radar, I hadn’t planned to make the trip this year due to timing and logistics. With just two weeks to pull it together, it seemed unlikely. But as I write this, I’m coming to you from an Airbnb just outside Palmer. Somehow, everything fell into place in record fashion. 

This past weekend, I attended the Alaska Airmen’s event and finally met many of the people I’ve only known online over the years. The show itself is intimate. If you’ve been to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh or Sun ’n Fun, imagine a single exhibit hall at about half the size, set at the Alaska State Fairgrounds with Palmer Municipal Airport (PAAQ) just down the road. 

Several aircraft were brought in for display, including the Alaska Airmen’s raffle Cub—a four-place bushplane that went to a lucky local resident.

On Monday, I made the drive north to Talkeetna. If the name sounds familiar, it’s likely because it serves as a hub for de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Otter operations and glacier tour flights, with operators like Talkeetna Air Taxi and K2 Aviation based there.

I had the chance to get up close with the teams and their aircraft, and learned that of the roughly 100 Otters still flying worldwide, about 15 are based right there in Talkeetna. The scale and precision of these operations are seriously impressive.

In a few days, I’ll be heading to Valdez for the STOL competition. I’m excited to cover this event and highlight just how unique it is. I’m looking forward to sharing more from Valdez, as well as other stories from this week traversing Alaska.

For now, I’m hoping for clear skies and slightly warmer temperatures. I’ll catch up with you all this weekend.

Cayla McLeod

Cayla McLeod is a private pilot with a love for all things tailwheel and grass strips. She has been actively involved in general aviation for the last decade, and can’t imagine life without flying and the people that go with it.
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