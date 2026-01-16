Photos of the Week: Jan. 12-16, 2026

North of Reno, Nevada (KRNO), the desert comes alive one week a year on the Dead Cow Lakebed for the High Sierra Fly-In. Known as the birthplace of the STOL Drag racing series, this event is part backcountry fly-in, part competition, and part “playa party.”

While the diverse lineup of airplanes is enough to draw a crowd, it’s the community that keeps them coming back.

“It’s all about the people you meet, the planes you see, and just being in the great outdoors,” said Nick Beamer, a Cessna 170 pilot from California. “What’s not to love? It’s just amazing.”

For more information on the High Sierra Fly-In, listen to STOL Drag pilot Levi Noguess’ Plane + Pilot podcast episode here.

Photos by Ryan Cleek