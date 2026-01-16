Photos of the Week: Jan. 12-16, 2026

Nevada’s High Sierra Fly-In attracts pilots from near and far.

Cayla McLeod
Verified
Edited By: Travis Tingle
While the airplanes are the initial draw, it’s the incredible community that makes the High Sierra Fly-In a must-attend event every year.
While the airplanes are the initial draw, it’s the incredible community that makes the High Sierra Fly-In a must-attend event every year. [Credit: Ryan Cleek]
Key Takeaways:

  • The High Sierra Fly-In is an annual aviation event held north of Reno, Nevada, on Dead Cow Lakebed, known as the birthplace of STOL Drag racing.
  • This event combines backcountry flying, competition, and a social "playa party."
  • While the diverse airplanes initially attract attendees, the strong sense of community is the primary reason people return to the High Sierra Fly-In.
North of Reno, Nevada (KRNO), the desert comes alive one week a year on the Dead Cow Lakebed for the High Sierra Fly-In. Known as the birthplace of the STOL Drag racing series, this event is part backcountry fly-in, part competition, and part “playa party.”

While the diverse lineup of airplanes is enough to draw a crowd, it’s the community that keeps them coming back.

“It’s all about the people you meet, the planes you see, and just being in the great outdoors,” said Nick Beamer, a Cessna 170 pilot from California. “What’s not to love? It’s just amazing.”

For more information on the High Sierra Fly-In, listen to STOL Drag pilot Levi Noguess' Plane + Pilot podcast episode here

Photos by Ryan Cleek

Cayla McLeod

Cayla McLeod is a private pilot with a love for all things tailwheel and grass strips. She has been actively involved in general aviation for the last decade, and can’t imagine life without flying and the people that go with it.
