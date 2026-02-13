Photos of the Week: Feb. 9-13, 2026

Texas manufacturer challenges status quo.

Cayla McLeod
Verified
Edited By: Travis Tingle
[Credit: Cayla McLeod]
[Credit: Cayla McLeod]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • American Legend Aircraft Co., a Texas-based general aviation manufacturer, has challenged traditional Cub-style aircraft manufacturing for over 20 years.
  • Driven by innovation, the company produces a range of aircraft, including the AL3 (a modern Piper J-3 Cub tribute), the high-performance MOAC, and versatile Nomad kits.
  • The company embraces a "big family" philosophy, actively encouraging and welcoming fans and customers to visit their Sulphur Springs headquarters.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Tucked away at the rather unassuming Sulphur Springs Municipal Airport (KSLR) is one of Texas’ few general aviation aircraft manufacturers. 

Driven by a deep respect for family, community, and innovation, the American Legend Aircraft Co. team has been challenging the status quo of Cub-style manufacturing for over 20 years. Its journey began shortly after the company’s founding with the launch of the AL3—a modern, refined tribute to the Piper J-3 Cub—and has since evolved to include the high-performance MOAC (Mother of All Cubs) and the versatile, Rotax-powered Nomad kits. 

With a deep-seeded passion to share the facility with fans and customers alike, American Legend owner Darin Hart wholeheartedly encourages visiting company headquarters.. 

“We have people stopping by and flying in every day,” Hart said. “It might be the nickel-and-dime tour, but we always try to accommodate everybody. We’re a big family here, so come on out. We’d love to show you what we’re all about.”

For more information on American Legend Aircraft Co., make sure to read the March/April issue of Plane + Pilot magazine. 

Photos by Cayla McLeod and Hunter Minke

[Credit: Cayla McLeod]
[Credit: Cayla McLeod]
[Credit: Cayla McLeod]
[Credit: Cayla McLeod]
[Credit: Cayla McLeod]
[Credit: Cayla McLeod]
[Credit: Cayla McLeod]
[Credit: Cayla McLeod]
[Credit: Cayla McLeod]
[Credit: Cayla McLeod]

Cayla McLeod

Cayla McLeod is a private pilot with a love for all things tailwheel and grass strips. She has been actively involved in general aviation for the last decade, and can’t imagine life without flying and the people that go with it.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get the latest Plane & Pilot Magazine stories delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE