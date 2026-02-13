Photos of the Week: Feb. 9-13, 2026

Tucked away at the rather unassuming Sulphur Springs Municipal Airport (KSLR) is one of Texas’ few general aviation aircraft manufacturers.

Driven by a deep respect for family, community, and innovation, the American Legend Aircraft Co. team has been challenging the status quo of Cub-style manufacturing for over 20 years. Its journey began shortly after the company’s founding with the launch of the AL3—a modern, refined tribute to the Piper J-3 Cub—and has since evolved to include the high-performance MOAC (Mother of All Cubs) and the versatile, Rotax-powered Nomad kits.

With a deep-seeded passion to share the facility with fans and customers alike, American Legend owner Darin Hart wholeheartedly encourages visiting company headquarters..

“We have people stopping by and flying in every day,” Hart said. “It might be the nickel-and-dime tour, but we always try to accommodate everybody. We’re a big family here, so come on out. We’d love to show you what we’re all about.”

Photos by Cayla McLeod and Hunter Minke