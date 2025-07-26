Meet the AJ Sport

With prices of used GA aircraft already rising in anticipation of FAA’s MOSAIC regulation, pilots interested in buying may have to look further to find a bargain.

MOSAIC should open the door for pilots to fly aircraft such as the ubiquitous Cessna 172 or 150 plus several Piper Cherokee models and a wide range of other existing GA aircraft. That’s great because the FAA’s newest regulation may allow pilots to fly qualifying models with only BasicMed or, even better, a driver’s license in lieu of an aviation medical.

Yet most such aircraft with price tags in the “affordable” range will be many years old. You may see nothing wrong with that given the careful maintenance GA aircraft generally receive, but these aircraft may be older than you are and have instrumentation and engines from an earlier era.

What if you prefer a new aircraft with state-of-the-art equipment? Are they all beyond your budget? In short, yes, many may be too expensive for you, but here’s one brand-new light sport aircraft (LSA) that some may see as within their grasp.

Enter AJ Sport from AeroJones USA, a special light sport aircraft (SLSA) representing the newest entry to the fleet.

For more than 10 years, AeroJones has been the officially-licensed producer of Flight Design’s CTLS and CTLSi for the Asia-Pacific region. The Taiwan-headquartered company does not simply import and sell aircraft built in Europe. It does 100 percent of the fabrication, assembly, and production test flights in the Asian theater. It has delivered more than 50 aircraft and won multiple Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) airworthiness approvals.

A new entity, AeroJones USA is an all-American operation. As does Boeing with its global suppliers, AeroJones USA will contract with AeroJones Aviation Technology to fabricate fuselage elements that will be assembled and finished at the Zephyrhills Municipal Airport (KZPH) just to the northeast of Tampa, Florida.

AeroJones USA is led by Abid Farooqui, an experienced engineer with several designs under his belt. He’s currently building both the Air Ranger series of gyroplanes and an outback fixed-wing aircraft called Recon. After gaining acceptance in early 2025, AeroJones USA is officially recognized by the FAA as the manufacturer of AJ Sport.

“If AJ Sport looks familiar to you, that’s because it’s an evolution of the CT-series platform originally developed by Flight Design in Germany,” Farooqui said.

One of the shining successes in LSA, nearly 2,000 CT aircraft have been delivered in various models. As AeroJones Aviation Technology in Taiwan produced dozens of aircraft, it found various changes it wished to make.

The 2025 AJ Sport represents a joint effort between AeroJones in Taiwan and its new American partner. A safe, foundational design with mature systems has been engineered to make it even more reliable than before.

“We have a completely redesigned fuel system to reduce vapor lock, a new engine cowling for enhanced cooling, a larger wingspan with curved winglets for better slower speed handling, and VGs for lower stall speed and softer controlled landings,” Farooqui said.

Visually, the AJ Sport may look familiar, but under its smooth carbon-fiber skin, these notable changes were desired but also required to meet new, ever-better ASTM standards, which all LSA must prove to gain FAA acceptance for sale in America.

Comfort is expected in modern SLSA, and the AJ Sport excels with an impressive 49-inch-wide cabin, a full 10 inches better than a Cessna 172. Multiway adjustable seats with inflatable lumbar support plus generous cabin space ensure you and your passenger can relax, even on extended flights.

Whether you’re cruising for hours or just hopping between airfields, the AJ Sport offers spaciousness, security, and comfort at the top of its class. Impressive performance is available with commendable fuel economy thanks to its popular Rotax 912iS Sport engine that sips only 4 gph even near the LSA speed limit.

“You can cruise easily at 110 knots at 75 percent power, or opt for maximum fuel economy at 100 knots sipping less than 4 gallons an hour,” Farooqui said. “A 34-gallon fuel capacity provides the freedom to fly 830 nm nonstop and still have a 30-minute reserve.”

AJ Sport’s fuel is safely stored in the wings, away from the fuselage, providing added protection for pilot and passenger.

The fuselage is designed with carbon-fiber sandwich construction using aramide as inner laminate in the cockpit area. The main bulkhead is created with a carbon/aramide blend, providing great strength. The undercarriage is attached directly to this bulkhead, and a box section stiffener reinforces the door and the window cutouts.

AJ Sport’s structure offers a protective surrounding for occupants while displaying beautiful flowing lines to the exterior, explaining its fine performance with only 100 hp.

The interior sports a hat rack and floor storage for things you may want in flight. A luggage compartment on each side aft of the cockpit can hold overnight bags for each occupant. A whole-airframe emergency parachute is available and is fitted between the luggage cavities.

The first aircraft assembled in Florida are being offered at $171,000. This price is sure to attract considerable interest, and the company is gearing up in the Sunshine State to supply interested pilots.

Watch an interview with AeroJones USA CEO Abid Farooqui at the Spruce Creek Fly-In.