AeroJones Takes Flight in U.S. Market With New Sport Aircraft

AeroJones Aviation USA is set to launch itsr first special light sport aircraft (SLSA) for the United States market at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh in July.

The AJ Sport, under development since 2023, is a progression of AeroJones’s Asia-Pacific offering, the CT-Series. Reconfigured specifically for the American pilot, the AJ Sport is hoping to be an economical option within the SLSA category.

Priced at $171,500, the AJ Sport is positioned as a budget-friendly option for both private pilots and educators. The aircraft boasts a cross-country range of 700 miles and includes an IFR training setup for flight schools.

This launch marks the Taiwan-based manufacturer AeroJones Aviation’s first foray into the American market. AeroJones originally acquired the intellectual property rights of the CT series from German aircraft design company, Flight Design, back in 2017.

Since that time, AeroJones has done 100 percent of the manufacturing and production in its Asian plants, primarily marketing their craft to Asian-Pacific countries—China, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Japan, Korea, and Thailand.

This leap into the U.S. market is being helmed by SilverLight Aviation founder Abid Farooqui. Farooqui is well-regarded in the aviation community for expertise in designing and manufacturing a number of light-sport aircraft, such as the American Ranger 1 Gyroplane and the Recon fixed wing aircraft.

“For the U.S. aviation market, we have incorporated several upgrades to the original design,” said Farooqui. “We have a completely redesigned fuel system to reduce vapor lock, a new engine cowling for enhanced cooling, a longer wingspan with curved winglets for improved low-speed handling, and VGs for lower stall speed and softer landings.”

Major fabrication of the aircraft will take place at AeroJones’s warehouses across Taiwan and China, with final assembly and preparation being completed at SilverLight’s location in Zephyrhills, Florida.

To see the AJ Sport on display, visit AeroJones USA at booth 357 at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, from July 21-27.