Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1946 Erco 415C Ercoupe

For many aircraft owners, the essence of ownership has nothing to do with numbers on a spreadsheet. Instead, it’s all about the experience – how an airplane makes you feel, and what sorts of memorable experiences it can unlock. Fun flying and good times are what today’s bargain – a 1946 Erco 415C Ercoupe – is all about, and the fun can be yours for $29,000 on Aircraft For Sale.

Developed and manufactured in the years surrounding WWII, the unique Ercoupe introduced multiple concepts that were revolutionary for its time. In an era defined by taildraggers, it was one of the first mass-produced aircraft – large or small – to incorporate now-ubiquitous tricycle landing gear. Presented as a safer, more stable alternative to taildraggers, the design was (and is) inherently resistant to nose-over incidents and ground loops.

Another safety element was the interconnected ailerons and rudders. To steer in the air or on the ground, the pilot needed only to turn the control yoke left or right. Crosswind landings are remarkably simple, and the inability to cross-control the airplane makes the airplane “spin-resistant” in official terminology, or essentially spin-proof in reality.

This particular Ercoupe has a relatively low 3,147 airframe hours and 789 hours since the last major overhaul on the Continental C85. The engine overhaul was accomplished in 2007.

The exterior is finished in a handsome cream with red accents. This gives it a unique look, and unlike many bare aluminum Ercoupes, it won’t require hours upon hours of tedious polishing to keep it looking its best. The polished prop and spinner demand a bit of effort, but look fantastic against the painted airframe.

Inside, a vintage two-tone brown interior greets the occupants. The interior is complete and in good shape, with no obvious broken or missing trim pieces. Shoulder harnesses are a very wise upgrade that greatly enhances safety for both pilot and passenger.

Ercoupes are rarely known for having well-equipped panels, but this one bucks the trend with a few modern upgrades. A uAvionix AV-30 primary flight display presents detailed information without the need for a heavy and potentially failure-prone vacuum system. CHT and EGT gauges help with engine monitoring, and a uAvionix tailBeacon provides ADS-B out functionality.

For a fun, retro trip back in time with minimal operating expense and the capability to fly around with an open canopy, this Ercoupe is tough to beat.

